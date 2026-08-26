5 herders abducted by suspected al-Shabaab in Mandera, ransom demanded

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 26 – Five local herders remain in captivity following a suspected abduction by al-Shabaab militants in Lafey Sub-County, Mandera County.

According to a police report filed at Lafey Police Station, six herders were reportedly abducted at around 2am on Tuesday, in the Wantey Dam area.

The suspected militants are said to have demanded a ransom of three goats per person, Sh6,000 or one camel per person in exchange for the release of the herders.

One of the six herders reportedly managed to escape and raised the alarm.

The five men who remain missing are all from Alungu and are members of the Murule community. They have been identified as Jibril Salat Ali, Noor Rashid Issack, Abdirahman Noor Ali, Noor Muhumed Gabane and Mohamud Ahmed Salat.

Police said the incident was reported by Alungu Sub-Chief Aden Ibrahim after receiving information from a member of the public.

Local peace elders in Lafey are currently seeking the release of the five men through the intervention of elders from Damasa.

The incident comes amid persistent security concerns in parts of Mandera County, particularly areas near the Kenya-Somalia border, where al-Shabaab militants have previously carried out attacks and abductions.