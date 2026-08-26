Why skater Kevin Kiarie is crying out for Kenyans’ help again

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 26, 2026 – Top skater Kevin Kiarie has once again come out to seek Kenyans’ help to enable him compete at an international tournament.

The African champion says he is in danger of missing out on the World Skate Games in Paraguay, set for October 2-18, unless he raises approximately Ksh 340,000 as soon as possible.

“So I have a total deficit of 340,000 Kenyan shillings and I’m asking you guys with a lot of respect and humility to help me raise this amount. I am super positive that if I make it to the world championships, I will make you guys proud with my performance,” the skater said.

Kiarie says he has thus far raised approximately Ksh 250,000, which is far cry from what it would take for him to compete at the global showpiece.

“I have an upwards of Ksh 250,000, which is here… Ksh 293,000, which is roughly 250,000 shillings because I have to maybe pay school fees for that term and settle some household bills. Right now, tickets are selling at Ksh 400,000 or Ksh 410,000. It depends on when I’m going to buy but I’m budgeting for Ksh 450,000. Accommodation for six days is going to cost me Ksh 98,000 and I will also need Ksh 40,000 for federation event fees,” he enumerated.

Despite receiving national acclaim after winning two gold at the African Skating Championships in Cairo in May, Kiarie’s financial woes have stuck to him like a leech.

The 27-year-old was even congratulated by President William Ruto in a post on X, followed by a closed-door meeting with Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi.

Following the meeting, it was resolved that the government would reimburse Kiarie for the costs incurred in travelling and competing at the African Skating Championships, as well as April’s International Skating Challenge in Benin.

Kiarie was also supposed to receive a cash reward under the government’s national reward scheme package for the medals won as well as sponsorship for an elite training camp in China and the upcoming championships in Paraguay.

He now claims that the government has not been forthcoming regarding their promise.

“I proceeded to go to China a trip that costed (sic) me over Ksh 750,000. That was my most expensive trip because of course buying the equipment, and I bought the tickets on the day of travel. Since my China trip, I’ve missed three of my international events because of lack of funding despite submitting the respective budget to the Ministry of Sports,” Kiarie explained.

Kiarie’s tribulations is the latest chapter in a longstanding story of the average Kenyan sportsperson in which wearing the national colours and carrying the national flag on the international stage comes through blood, sweat and tears.