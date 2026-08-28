City Hall, KNCCI Unveil Roadmap to Boost MSMEs and Ease Cost of Doing Business

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 28 — The Nairobi City County Government has partnered with the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) to reduce the cost of doing business and improve the operating environment for enterprises in the capital.

The partnership seeks to eliminate administrative bottlenecks, streamline licensing and compliance processes, and create new opportunities for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), artisans and manufacturers to access capital and markets.

The initiative will be implemented under the “Jenga Biz, Jenga Nairobi: Partnering for a Thriving Nairobi Economy” programme, which brings together the county government and the private sector to translate policy discussions into practical economic interventions.

A key component of the partnership is the Trade Fair Digital Portal, which will enable businesses to register as exhibitors, select sponsorship packages and access logistics information online.

The platform is expected to make participation in county trade activities more seamless and transparent while increasing local businesses’ access to investors, buyers and credit providers.

Speaking during the launch, Nairobi County Executive for Business Hustler Opportunities Dr Anastasia Nyalita said the county was shifting its approach from regulation towards actively enabling businesses to grow.

“The Nairobi City County Government is shifting from being just a regulator to an active enabler of economic enterprise,” Nyalita said.

She said the county was working to reduce compliance burdens, streamline licensing and establish a predictable business environment that would allow entrepreneurs to focus on expanding their enterprises rather than navigating bureaucracy.

The county government and KNCCI are also finalising a binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will provide a framework for tracking progress on ease-of-doing-business reforms, policy changes and market expansion for local enterprises.

KNCCI Programs Director Dr Maxwell Okoth said the partnership would shift engagement between government and the private sector from consultations to direct action.

He said structured policy roundtables would help reduce compliance costs and improve predictability for businesses, while an upcoming business forum and trade fair would connect MSMEs, manufacturers and artisans with institutional investors, regional buyers and credit providers.

The September 17 Business Breakfast Forum will precede the main trade fair and is expected to strengthen supply-chain linkages and improve access to capital for businesses across the region.

The partnership places Nairobi’s small businesses at the centre of the county’s economic agenda, with the two institutions seeking to create a more supportive and predictable environment for enterprises to start, operate and expand.

The initiative is also expected to strengthen collaboration between the public and private sectors in driving investment, trade and job creation in Nairobi.