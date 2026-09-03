African Queens Malkia Strikers boss Cameroon to storm CAVB Final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 3 – The national women’s volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, is one match away from qualifying for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games following a straight-sets victory over Cameroon in the semi-final of the CAVB Africa Championships at a full-to-capacity Nyayo gymnasium on Thursday night.

The record ten-time champions won all the sets 3-0 (25 -19, 25-20, 25-20) and will now meet Egypt in the final tomorrow, Friday at 6pm.

The win saw Malkia Strikers officially qualified for the 2027 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Cup after securing a spot in the Final of the CAVB Women’s African Nations Championship.

-More to follow-