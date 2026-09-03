African Queens Malkia Strikers boss Cameroon to storm CAVB Final

By: ALEX ISABOKE 1 min read
African Queens Malkia Strikers boss Cameroon to storm CAVB Final
Malkia Strikers celebrate their win over Nigeria at Africa Nations Championships. PHOTO/MALKIA STRIKERS

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 3 – The national women’s volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, is one match away from qualifying for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games following a straight-sets victory over Cameroon in the semi-final of the CAVB Africa Championships at a full-to-capacity Nyayo gymnasium on Thursday night.

The record ten-time champions won all the sets 3-0 (25 -19, 25-20, 25-20) and will now meet Egypt in the final tomorrow, Friday at 6pm.

The win saw Malkia Strikers officially qualified for the 2027 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Cup after securing a spot in the Final of the CAVB Women’s African Nations Championship.

-More to follow-

ALEX ISABOKE

ALEX ISABOKE

Alex Isaboke is the Sports Editor at Capital FM. He has over 10 years of journalism experience in electronic and print media. Find him on the pitch, track, court, course, pool...