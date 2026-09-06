Kendu Muslim, Hedso Queens clinch Safaricom Chapa Dimba Homa Bay County titles

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 6, 2026 – Kendu Muslim from Karachuonyo and Hedso Queens (also known as Saye Secondary School) from Kabondo Kasipul are the new Safaricom Chapa Dimba Homa Bay County champions.

Kendu Muslim beat Kokwanyo Youth Soccer Academy 4-3 on penalties to claim the boys’ title in a tightly contested final played today at Kendu Muslim Primary School Grounds in Kendu Bay, Homa Bay County. The match ended in a barren draw in regular time before Kendu Muslim prevailed in the shootout.

“I am full of joy, coming in for the first time as a young coach and winning the county title. I came well prepared from the semi-finals to the finals, knowing very well that my boys are good in all aspects of the game, including penalty shootouts. It is unfortunate that in both of today’s games, we had to go to penalties to secure victory. As we head to the regionals next week, I want to make sure we do not repeat the same, because, as you know, penalties are not a guarantee, and anyone can win. However, I must give credit to all my players and our fans, who came out in large numbers to support us,” Kendu Muslim head coach Joseph Okindo said.

Meanwhile, in the girls’ category, Hedso Queens came from behind to claim their first-ever Safaricom Chapa Dimba county title after defeating Kachar Queens of Rangwe 3-2 on penalties.

Hedso Queens celebrate their victory.

“This is my second time participating in Chapa Dimba. Last season, I came with Ogande Girls, whom I guided to the regional finals. This year, I have come with Hedso Queens, also known as Saye Secondary School, and I am delighted to have led them to the county title and the regional finals. We are excited for the challenge ahead and hope to give our best at the regionals and bring the trophy back to Homa Bay,” Hedso Queens head coach Antony Mganda said.

Kachar Queens took an early lead through Elizabeth Awuor in the first half but failed to hold on to their advantage, with Lovinta Awuor finding the back of the net for Hedso two minutes before the final whistle to level the score at 1-1 and send the match straight to penalties. Hedso Queens held their nerve to win the shootout 3-2 and lift the title.

Tomorrow, the Safaricom Chapa Dimba spotlight shifts to Kisumu, Migori, Siaya, Kisii, and Nyamira counties, where regional and national champions Obunga FC and Plateau Queens will be aiming to defend their respective county titles.

The winners from each county will advance to the Nyanza Regional Finals, slated for next weekend, Saturday, 12th, and Sunday, 13th September, at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, Mamboleo, Kisumu.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Kendu Muslim edged out Ravers of the Sea 7-6 on penalties after the match ended in a goalless draw, while Kokwanyo Youth Soccer Academy defeated Nyalkinyi FC of Homa Bay Town 2-0, with Victor Odiwuor and David Odhiambo finding the back of the net.

In the girls’ semi-finals, Hedso Queens defeated Magina Starlets of Ndhiwa 2-0 to book their place in the final, while Kachar Queens beat Kaswanga 1-0, with Elizabeth Awuor scoring the decisive goal.

Kendu Muslim and Hedso Queens took home Ksh. 75,000 each, while runners-up Kokwanyo Youth Soccer Academy and Kachar Queens received Ksh. 30,000 each.

In the individual awards, Sanis Odera of Kachar Queens and Erick Johnson of Kokwanyo were named the Best Goalkeepers in the girls’ and boys’ categories, respectively.

The Top Scorer awards went to Elizabeth Awuor of Kachar Queens and Lovinta Awuor of Hedso Queens in the girls’ category, while Victor Odiwuor and David Odhiambo of Kokwanyo Youth Soccer Academy shared the boys’ award.

The MVP awards went to Quinter Adhiambo of Hedso Queens and Andrew Odhiambo of Kendu Muslim. Each individual award winner took home Ksh. 10,000. In addition, Quinter Adhiambo and Andrew Odhiambo will receive fully funded tertiary education scholarships under the Safaricom Citizens of the Future Programme.