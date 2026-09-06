Gor Mahia make killing from gate collections despite false start to Champions League campaign

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 7, 2026 – Despite losing to African giants Pyramids FC in their first preliminary round tie of the Caf Champions League, it was not all gloom for Gor Mahia as they made a killing from gate collections.

According to the club’s treasurer, Gerphas Okuku, a total of over Ksh 3.8 million was collected from the 11,282 tickets that were sold for the tie at Nyayo Stadium.

“We managed to collect a total of Ksh 3,835,000 from today’s Caf match against Pyramids at Nyayo Stadium; 11,282 tickets were sold. We thank all fans for the support,” Okuku said.

Publicity for the continental tie had been ongoing for the past fortnight, the club making use of social media platforms to encourage fans to purchase the tickets.

However, it was not a pleasurable viewing for the fans as the hosts fell to two goals from Walid El Karti in the fifth minute and Mahmoud Saber’s fine finish in the stoppage time of the first half.