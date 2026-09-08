Police recover homemade gun in foiled Garissa highway robbery

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 8 – A tip-off from members of the public helped police foil a suspected highway robbery operation along the Dagahaley-Mathangisi Road in Garissa County.

Police, working alongside National Police Reservists (NPRs), moved into the area after receiving information that suspected armed robbers were intercepting motorists and robbing them at gunpoint.

The officers mounted an operation to track down the suspects, disrupting the alleged robbery and preventing further attacks along the route.

During the operation, police recovered a homemade firearm believed to have been used by the suspected gang.

The suspects, however, managed to evade arrest and fled before officers could apprehend them.

Police said they had launched a manhunt and were pursuing leads that could help identify and locate those behind the attempted highway robberies.

The incident comes amid sustained efforts by the National Police Service to tackle armed criminal activity and improve security along roads used by motorists and public transport operators.