NTSA arrests 23 pedestrians for failing to use designated Thika Road footbridge

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 — The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has arrested 23 pedestrians for allegedly crossing Thika Superhighway outside designated crossing points, in the latest crackdown targeting unsafe pedestrian movement along Nairobi’s major highways.

The pedestrians were arrested during a joint enforcement operation at the Fig Tree Footbridge along Thika Superhighway after they were found failing to use the designated footbridge.

NTSA said the 23 will be charged in court, signalling a tougher approach to enforcing pedestrian traffic rules in areas where footbridges and other designated crossing facilities have been provided.

“Earlier today, the Authority conducted a joint pedestrian enforcement operation at the Fig Tree Footbridge along Thika Superhighway. A total of 23 pedestrians were arrested for failing to use the designated footbridge and will be charged in court,” NTSA said.

The authority warned that crossing the highway at undesignated points puts pedestrians at risk of being struck by vehicles while also exposing motorists and other road users to potentially dangerous situations.

“Crossing at undesignated areas not only puts pedestrians’ lives at risk, but also endangers other road users and disrupts the free flow of traffic,” NTSA said.

The Fig Tree operation is part of a broader enforcement campaign by NTSA and the National Police Service targeting pedestrians who cross busy highways at unauthorised points despite the availability of footbridges.

The crackdown has recently extended to several high-risk locations in Nairobi, including Thika Road, the Eastern Bypass, Pipeline-Transami, Buruburu and areas around Nyayo Stadium.

On August 10, more than 50 pedestrians were arrested during a similar operation at the Allsops footbridge along Thika Road after they were found crossing the highway instead of using the designated facility.

NTSA has also carried out enforcement at the GSU Training School area along the Eastern Bypass, where pedestrians were arrested for crossing the highway despite the presence of a footbridge.

The intensified operations come as authorities seek to improve compliance with pedestrian traffic regulations and reduce crashes involving vulnerable road users.

Pedestrians remain among the most exposed road users in Kenya, particularly along high-speed highways where crossing outside designated points can have fatal consequences.

However, the enforcement campaign has also renewed questions about whether pedestrian infrastructure in Nairobi is sufficiently accessible, safe and well maintained.

Concerns previously raised by pedestrians include poor lighting, insecurity, inadequate maintenance and sanitation at some footbridges.

Some facilities have also been affected by hawking, while elderly people and persons with disabilities can face difficulties using structures without ramps, lifts or other accessibility features.

Despite such concerns, NTSA maintains that pedestrians are required to use designated crossing facilities where they are available.

The authority said enforcement would continue alongside public awareness efforts, urging pedestrians to use footbridges and marked crossing points to protect themselves and other road users.

“Let us all play our part in promoting safer roads and responsible road use,” NTSA said.