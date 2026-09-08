Mungatana condemns anti-Burundi attacks, calls for action against organisers

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 8 – Kenya’s delegation to the Pan-African Parliament has condemned reported anti-Burundi sentiments and actions targeting Burundian nationals in Kenya, warning that the country must not allow xenophobia to take root.

Head of the Kenyan delegation to the Pan-African Parliament Senator Danson Mungatana said reports of harassment, intimidation and hostility against Burundians, particularly in Nakuru, were contrary to Kenya’s Pan-African values and its commitment to regional integration.

“Kenya must not become a country where fellow Africans are harassed, intimidated or targeted because of their nationality,” Mungatana said in a statement on Tuesday.

He called on the Ministry of Interior and National Administration and security agencies to investigate the reported incidents, identify those behind the alleged attacks and take action against anyone found to have engaged in criminal conduct.

The senator specifically called on the National Intelligence Service and the National Police Service to help identify individuals who may have organised or incited threats and harassment against Burundian nationals.

Those found to have committed offences should, he said, be investigated and taken before the relevant authorities and courts where the evidence warrants.

“Kenya cannot allow organised xenophobia, ethnic hostility or incitement against fellow Africans to take root,” Mungatana said.

President William Ruto on September 2 directed the Government to crack down on foreign nationals operating small-scale businesses and hawking in Kenya, saying such activities should be left to Kenyans.

The directive, issued during a meeting with micro, small and medium enterprise traders at State House, Nairobi, was to take effect from September 7 and triggered anxiety among Burundian traders, with hundreds later seeking documentation and assistance at the Burundi Embassy.

Mungatana’s statement comes amid heightened debate over the presence of foreign nationals in Kenya’s small-scale businesses and trade, with the Government recently directing action against foreigners operating businesses in the country.

The Tana River senator said any concerns over foreign nationals competing with Kenyan businesses should be addressed through licensing, taxation, immigration and labour laws rather than mob action or intimidation.

“Where a person is operating without the required permit or licence, the remedy is the law. Where there is a breach of immigration law, the remedy is the law,” he said.

“There can be no justification for mob action, threats, harassment, discrimination or vigilantism.”

Pan-African values

Mungatana said the reported incidents should be viewed against Kenya’s broader commitment to African economic integration.

He noted that Kenya was among the first countries to ratify the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement and was a pioneer in implementing its Guided Trade Initiative.

The senator said AfCFTA was intended to increase trade, investment and movement of goods and economic opportunities across the continent.

“We cannot, on the one hand, call for Africans to trade with one another while, on the other hand, creating an atmosphere of hostility towards African traders who come to Kenya,” he said.

He cited Kenya’s participation in the AfCFTA Guided Trade Initiative, under which the country exported its first consignment to Ghana in 2022 and later introduced Kenyan value-added tea brands into the Ghanaian market.

According to Mungatana, such initiatives demonstrate the kind of continental economic integration Kenya should be promoting.

“This is the Africa we should be building: a Kenya that sells to Ghana, a Ghana that sells to Kenya, a Burundi that trades with Kenya, and an Africa where Africans are able to create prosperity together,” he said.

Constitution protects all

Mungatana also invoked the Constitution in defending the rights of Burundian nationals lawfully living and working in Kenya.

He cited Article 27 on equality before the law, Article 28 on human dignity, Article 29 on freedom and security of the person and Article 40 on property rights.

He said foreign nationals who comply with immigration, employment, tax and licensing requirements should not be subjected to threats, forced removal from their businesses or destruction of their livelihoods.

“Your nationality must never become a licence for another person to violate your dignity, threaten you, assault you, unlawfully take your property or destroy your lawful livelihood,” he said.

At the same time, he urged foreign nationals to comply with Kenyan laws and regulations and to seek help from Kenyan authorities and diplomatic channels when they face problems.

Mungatana said Kenya and Burundi were both members of the East African Community and shared a commitment to regional integration and economic cooperation.

He warned against allowing economic frustrations, political rhetoric or competition for business to turn African communities against each other.

The senator also drew a parallel with his recent work at the Pan-African Parliament, where he said he had moved a motion seeking stronger measures to prevent and eliminate xenophobic violence against African nationals in South Africa.

He said Kenya would be contradicting its own position if it condemned xenophobia against Kenyans abroad while remaining silent when other Africans faced similar treatment in Kenya.

“An African is an African, whether that African is in Nairobi, Johannesburg, Bujumbura, Accra, Lagos or anywhere else on our continent,” he said.

He called on political leaders, religious leaders, the media, business organisations and civil society to reject xenophobia and incitement and promote peaceful coexistence.

“Africa must not turn against Africa. Kenya must lead by example,” Mungatana said.