Kenya calls for global unity in fight against drug trafficking and synthetic drugs

VIENNA, Austria Sep 8 — Kenya has called for stronger international cooperation in tackling the global drug problem, warning that the rapid spread of synthetic drugs is outpacing traditional law-enforcement and public health responses.

Speaking at the 33rd Meeting of Heads of National Law Enforcement Agencies (HONLEA) in Vienna, Kenya urged United Nations member states to strengthen collaboration in combating drug trafficking while ensuring vulnerable communities have access to appropriate health and social support.

Speaking on behalf of the Africa Group, Kenya’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna, Edwin Afande, MBS, said the fight against narcotics remains a common and shared responsibility.

Afande expressed concern over persistent inequalities in access to controlled substances for medical and scientific purposes, particularly medicines required for pain management and palliative care.

He also warned of the growing threat posed by synthetic drugs and the increasingly complex links between drug trafficking, corruption, illicit financial flows and terrorism.

The Ambassador called for stronger regional and international cooperation to address the interconnected challenges.

Kenya also urged the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to support countries in strengthening their ability to prevent, detect and respond to substandard and falsified medical products.

Afande said such products pose a major threat to public health and socio-economic development, particularly across Africa.

He called for the removal of barriers that limit equitable access to controlled substances for legitimate medical and scientific purposes.

Kenya’s position was reinforced by Beverly Opwora, Principal Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Interior and National Administration and head of the Kenyan delegation.

Presenting Kenya’s national statement, Opwora outlined the country’s legal and policy framework for addressing alcohol and drug abuse, saying it is aligned with the commitments contained in the 2019 Ministerial Declaration.

She highlighted Kenya’s National Policy for the Prevention, Management and Control of Alcohol, Drugs and Substance Abuse, which combines security measures with public health interventions and comprehensive care.

However, she warned that the nature of the global drug problem is changing rapidly.

Afande described the “scourge of synthetic drugs” as a game changer that has disrupted traditional approaches to drug control.

Opwora similarly pointed to the expanding range of drugs, misuse of precursor chemicals and the growing shift from plant-based narcotics to synthetic substances.

Unlike many traditional drugs, she noted, synthetic substances can be produced almost anywhere and by different actors, making detection and enforcement more difficult.

She also raised concern over the increasing practice of combining different substances, describing it as a “fashionable” trend that has further complicated efforts to tackle drug abuse.

Opwora said the changing drug landscape requires a paradigm shift in how countries respond to the problem.

She called for investment in capacity building and specialised expertise at national, regional and international levels.

Among the measures Kenya proposed are stronger monitoring and communication platforms, modern forensic capabilities to identify synthetic drugs and improved mechanisms for collecting and sharing data.

She also stressed that law-enforcement responses must be complemented by stronger health systems capable of responding to the needs of people affected by drug use.

This includes improving preparedness to deal with adverse health consequences, including drug overdoses.

Kenya said its approach to the global drug problem must balance enforcement with public health and social interventions.

Both Afande and Opwora reaffirmed the principle of common and shared responsibility, stressing that tackling drug trafficking and abuse requires coordinated action by countries rather than isolated national interventions.

Afande said African countries require adequate and sustainable support from developed nations to strengthen their response to the evolving drug threat.

He called for increased financing, technology transfer and capacity building tailored to the specific needs of individual countries.

Kenya’s position at the Vienna meeting comes amid growing international concern over the expansion of synthetic drugs, which have introduced new challenges for law-enforcement agencies, health authorities and policymakers.

The Kenyan delegation said international cooperation will be critical in addressing drug trafficking networks, strengthening prevention and improving treatment and care for affected populations.

In closing, Opwora expressed hope that the commitments made by the international community would translate into measurable progress by the time countries review their commitments in 2029.

She said the goal should be to ensure that people affected by the world drug problem are not left behind.

Kenya maintained that a successful global response will require stronger law enforcement, improved public health interventions, better intelligence and forensic capabilities, equitable access to essential controlled medicines and sustained international support.

The HONLEA meeting in Vienna provides a platform for law-enforcement agencies and governments to exchange experiences and strengthen international cooperation against drug trafficking and related crimes.