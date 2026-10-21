“What’s done is done:” Kayole boss demands immediate response after Vihiga thrashing

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 21, 2026 – Following a humbling 5–0 defeat to military outfit Ulinzi Starlets at the Police Sacco Grounds on Sunday, Kayole Starlets head coach George Kimani pulled no punches in identifying the tactical lapses that led to their heaviest defeat of the FKF Women’s Premier League (KWPL) campaign.

Having built a reputation for resilience early in the season, Kayole’s defensive setup dissolved under intense pressure from Ulinzi’s attack.

Kimani pointed directly to a high defensive line and self-inflicted panic as the primary catalysts for the collapse.

“We were bad; we panicked because of our own mistakes. We put up a high line and they caught us. I think we switched off at the back. It’s something we can work on and improve,” the gaffer said.

Beyond positional errors, the tactician highlighted late-game conditioning as a priority ahead of their next outing, observing that his side faded physically as Ulinzi pulled away in the closing stages.

“We also noticed that the players were hit by fatigue toward the end of the game. That’s something we ought to be looking at so they stay fresh and finish games well. Otherwise, the result wasn’t what we wanted, but what’s happened has happened. We’re sure we are going to make it better,” Kimani said.

The defeat saw Kayole Starlets slip from fifth to eighth place on the KWPL table, remaining on five points from four matches.

However, a potential turning point awaits this Sunday, October 25, when Kayole travel to Kisumu’s Mamboleo Stadium to face four-time league champions Vihiga Queens FC.

Vihiga Queens find themselves in unprecedented crisis at the very bottom of the 12-team table, rooted to 12th place with zero points after four consecutive losses.

While an away trip to face the former champions presents Kayole with an ideal opportunity to reboot their season, Kimani’s squad will know better than to underestimate a desperate side fighting for survival.

With a week of training to address high-line vulnerability and match fitness, Kayole Starlets enter Matchday 5 with a clear mandate: eliminate defensive errors, manage energy levels, and claim crucial points away from home.

“Next match we will be good. We will have recovered enough and rectified our mistakes,” Kimani asserted.