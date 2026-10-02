Linda Mwananchi secures name after months-long legal battle

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 2 – The Linda Mwananchi Movement has finally secured reservation of its preferred political name, ending a months-long dispute with the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) over the proposed party identity.

In a letter dated October 1, 2026, Registrar of Political Parties John Cox Lorionokou informed the promoters that their application for Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM) had been approved pursuant to Section 4B of the Political Parties Act and following the September 30 judgment of the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT).

The Registrar said the name would be reserved for not more than 90 days from the date of the letter.

The approval marks a significant turn in a dispute that had threatened to derail the movement’s efforts to formalise itself as a political party ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The name had initially faced rejection from the Registrar, prompting Suba South MP Michael Caroli Omondi, former Law Society of Kenya president Faith Odhiambo and political activist Pauline Njoroge to challenge the decision before the PPDT.

The applicants had sought to reserve the name on June 4, 2026, but the Registrar initially rejected the application on grounds of public interest. The applicants later met the Registrar on August 4, after which they said the office had agreed to reconsider the decision.

Three days later, however, the Registrar formally declined the application, citing the existence of the Liberty National Democratic Alliance (LINDA) and concerns over the similarity of the names.

The dispute subsequently moved to the Tribunal, which on September 30 set aside the Registrar’s August 7 decision and directed the office to act on the application.

The LINDA hurdle

A central issue before the Tribunal was an earlier reservation of the name Liberty National Democratic Alliance, commonly referred to as LINDA.

The Registrar’s position was that the earlier reservation created a conflict with Linda Mwananchi, while the applicants argued that the two names and abbreviations were sufficiently different and that LINDA’s reservation had not been lawfully maintained.

The Tribunal scrutinised whether LINDA had complied with the statutory 90-day period for moving from reservation to provisional registration.

The Registrar’s lawyers told the Tribunal that LINDA’s name had been reserved through a letter dated November 15, 2024 and that an application for provisional registration had been submitted in February 2026. However, the Tribunal was told that the actual application was not attached to the Registrar’s record.

The Tribunal ultimately found that the earlier LINDA reservation had lapsed because no formal application for provisional registration had been made within the period prescribed by law.

The finding was significant because Section 4B of the Political Parties Act provides for a 90-day reservation, while Section 5 states that the reservation lapses if an application for provisional registration is not made within the prescribed period.

The Tribunal also found that an expired reservation could not simply be revived through subsequent administrative action.

Earlier application also complicated the process

The Linda Mwananchi name had encountered another obstacle earlier in the year when Charles Wanyonyi applied to reserve the name Linda Mwananchi Party of Kenya.

The Registrar rejected that application, citing its similarity to the slogan “Linda Mkenya, Boresha Kenya” and public-interest considerations under Section 8 of the Political Parties Act.

The subsequent application by the Linda Mwananchi promoters therefore entered an already crowded legal and administrative field involving several applications containing the word “Linda Mwananchi”.

The issue of priority also remains part of the wider dispute. Wanyonyi’s lawyers wrote to the Registrar on October 1, arguing that his February 24 application preceded the June 4 application by more than three months and asking the office to process his application.

What the law says

Under Section 4B of the Political Parties Act, an association or organisation can apply to the Registrar to reserve a proposed party’s name, symbol or slogan.

Where the name has not already been reserved for another proposed or registered political party, the Registrar is required to reserve it for 90 days and notify the applicant of its availability within 14 days.

Section 8, meanwhile, allows the Registrar to reject a party name where it is obscene or offensive, is the name or abbreviation of another registered political party, or so closely resembles the name, symbol or abbreviation of another registered political party or legal entity that it falls within the statutory restriction.

The ORPP’s latest letter means Linda Mwananchi now has the statutory reservation period to move to the next stage of the registration process.

The approval, however, does not by itself amount to full registration as a political party. The promoters must proceed through the subsequent registration requirements within the applicable legal timelines.

For now, the October 1 letter gives the movement legal recognition of its preferred name after a dispute that had taken it from the Registrar’s offices to the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal.

The development also comes as political groups position themselves ahead of the 2027 elections, making control of party names, symbols and political identities an increasingly contested part of the registration process.