The Met Gala Unveils 2027 Theme ‘extraORDINARY’ After Pulling Canceled John Galliano Retrospective

Following months of intense industry speculation and public pushback, The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute has officially announced its replacement theme for fashion’s biggest night. On Thursday, November 5, 2026, the museum and Vogue revealed that the May 3, 2027 Met Gala and spring exhibition will be titled “extraORDINARY: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday”.

The pivot marks an unprecedented moment in Costume Institute history—making it the first time the museum has scrapped a publicly announced exhibition concept to launch an entirely new direction.

From Galliano Retrospective to Wardrobe Staples

The original 2027 exhibition was slated as a major retrospective dedicated to British designer John Galliano. However, after severe backlash surrounding Galliano’s past antisemitic remarks, donor concerns, and scheduling overlaps with Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah), Galliano and the museum pulled the plug on the show.

Faced with a blank calendar, Costume Institute Curator in Charge Andrew Bolton—working alongside Stephanie Kramer and Emily Mushaben—deliberately passed on swapping one master designer for another.

Instead, Bolton designed a concept that directly challenges high-fashion conventions by centering on the mundane: blue jeans, white T-shirts, trench coats, hoodies, and puffer jackets.

“I didn’t have a plan B,” Bolton noted during the unveiling. “It was really important to come up with an exhibition that wasn’t just a masterwork show or something that we could do a little bit more easily.”

Opening to the public on May 9, 2027, and running through January 9, 2028, the exhibition will feature between 200 and 230 pieces that track how ordinary garments and household items become high art.

The theme validates street culture and urban streetwear as foundational elements of modern high fashion rather than mere subcultures. Expect red-carpet interpretations to range from trompe-l’œil leather denim to recycled conceptual gowns, pushing A-list attendees to rethink formal red-carpet attire.