Kenya relocates Haiti mission to Mexico City in diplomatic shake-up

NAIROBI,Kenya, Nov 10- Kenya has relocated its diplomatic mission in Haiti to Mexico City as part of a wider restructuring of the country’s diplomatic footprint aimed at aligning foreign representation with emerging strategic priorities.

The relocation of the Port-au-Prince mission has already been implemented, the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs said on Tuesday, as the government moves to rationalise its overseas diplomatic presence amid fiscal pressures and shifting geopolitical priorities.

In a statement dated November 10, Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Korir Sing’oei said the exercise would involve closing some diplomatic missions, relocating others and opening new ones.

“Accordingly, the Government is undertaking a phased rationalization of Kenya’s diplomatic footprint globally,” Sing’oei said.

The relocation of Kenya’s mission in Haiti to Mexico City is among the changes already implemented, alongside the transfer of the Kenyan mission in Havana, Cuba, to Kingston, Jamaica.

The restructuring will also see Kenya open new diplomatic missions in Baku, Azerbaijan, and Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, to strengthen its presence in Central Europe and Central Africa, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s embassy in Bern, Switzerland, has been identified for closure under the first phase of the exercise.

The ministry said the decision would not affect Kenya’s longstanding bilateral relations with Switzerland, with diplomatic matters reverting to the Kenyan High Commission in London, as was previously the arrangement.

Kenya will, however, retain its diplomatic presence in Geneva, which will continue representing the country before the United Nations and other international organisations based in the Swiss city.

The Permanent Mission in Geneva will also provide consular services to Kenyans living in Switzerland, the ministry said.

The government said the rationalisation was informed by an increasingly complex international environment, characterised by geopolitical uncertainty, fiscal constraints and competing national development priorities.

It added that the changes would be implemented gradually to minimise disruption to Kenyans living abroad and Kenya’s international partners.