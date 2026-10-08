Kenya, South Korea celebrate six decades of partnership as ties deepen

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8— Kenya and South Korea have reaffirmed their six-decade partnership, highlighting growing cooperation in technology, human capital development, defence, trade and investment as the two countries seek to deepen bilateral ties.

The reaffirmation came during a reception hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nairobi on October 7 to mark Korea’s 4,358th National Foundation Day, with Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei as the Guest of Honour.

Sing’oei said Kenya and Korea’s longstanding relationship was anchored on mutual respect and cooperation across several sectors, while underscoring the two countries’ shared commitment to multilateralism and peaceful resolution of disputes.

“It was an honor to join the Ambassador of Korea, H.E. Kang Hyung-Shik, the Korea community in Kenya, members of the Diplomatic corps and business in commemorating Korea’s 4358th National Foundation Day,” Sing’oei said.

“Kenya-Korea six-decades of partnership is anchored on mutual respect and robust cooperation in technology, human capital development, defence, trade, investment, and several other arenas.”

He said the two countries’ shared commitment to defending multilateralism was particularly important amid growing global polarisation.

“Our shared commitment to the defence of multilateralism and peaceful resolution of disputes at a time of tremendous polarization deserves celebration,” he said.

The reception brought together members of the diplomatic corps, the Korean community in Kenya, government officials and representatives of the business community.

Among those attending were Kenya’s Permanent Representative to UN-Habitat, Nakhumicha S. Wafula, and Kenya Investment Authority (Invest Kenya) Chief Executive Officer John Mwendwa.

The Embassy said the celebration reaffirmed the enduring friendship between Kenya and Korea and the growing cooperation between the two countries.

National Foundation Day, observed annually on October 3, commemorates the legendary founding of Gojoseon, regarded as Korea’s first kingdom, by Dangun in 2333 BC.

The 2026 national celebrations in South Korea were held under the theme “Unreplaceable Korea, Broadly Benefiting Humanity,” reflecting the country’s emphasis on using culture and technology to address global challenges.

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook, in the national commemorative address in Seoul, highlighted the role of culture in tackling global challenges and outlined a vision for an “AI Basic Society” in which the benefits of technology are broadly shared and applied to everyday life.

The vision draws on the traditional Korean philosophy of Hongik Ingan, broadly translated as “to broadly benefit humanity.”