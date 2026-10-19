Kylie Jenner’s Appearance On Victoria’s Secret Elicits Claims Of Nepo-Adjacency In High Fashion

For decades, earning a spot on the Victoria’s Secret runway—let alone wearing the multi-million-dollar Fantasy Bra—was the undisputed summit of a supermodel’s career. It required years of grueling runway seasons, high-fashion editorials, and physical discipline. The Fantasy Bra was the crown jewel, historically reserved for runway titans like Gisele Bündchen, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, and Adriana Lima.

So when Victoria’s Secret resurrected the Fantasy Bra after an eight-year hiatus and placed its $50 million, diamond-encrusted weight onto the shoulders of Kylie Jenner, the internet split in two. Was it an iconic crossover of 2026 pop-culture royalty, or a cynical marketing stunt that marked the final defeat of professional high-fashion modeling at the hands of celebrity influence?

The core of the backlash isn’t just about Kylie Jenner’s walk; it’s about what her presence symbolizes.

For purists and fashion editors alike, the Victoria’s Secret runway was historically a meritocracy of specialized craft. Runway walking is a distinct art form—a deliberate blend of rhythm, posture, character, and stage presence. Seasoned Angels earned the wings and the multi-million-dollar centerpieces through years of dominating international fashion weeks.

Giving fashion’s most famous jewel to an influencer-turned-mogul who has never spent a season walking the standard Paris, Milan, or New York show circuits felt like a shortcut. It sent a clear message to working runway models: technical craft matters less than follower count.

When models like Anok Yai, Imaan Hammam, and Joan Smalls share the same stage—having dedicated their lives to mastering the medium—seeing the ultimate honor bestowed upon a celebrity guest star naturally stirred intense debate over clout culture versus legitimate fashion credentials.

“Nepo-Adjacent” Dominance: The Kardashian-Jenner Grip

The optics of the moment were equally charged. With Kris Jenner and Timothée Chalamet sitting front-row cheering her on, the moment felt less like a Victoria’s Secret milestone and more like a scene staged for an upcoming episode of The Kardashians.

The friction becomes even more glaring when considering that her sister, Kendall Jenner—the family’s actual established runway model—was notably absent from the show. To hand the historic showpiece to the sister whose fame stems from reality TV and cosmetics, rather than the model sister or a career Angel, felt like the ultimate concession to viral shock-value over fashion integrity.

Brand Revival or Identity Crisis?

To understand why Victoria’s Secret took this gamble, one has to look at the commercial landscape. Following years of rebranding efforts aimed at recovering from its outdated “perfect body” tropes, Victoria’s Secret needed an undeniable, internet-stopping event.

In 2026, engagement is currency. A traditional supermodel wearing a multi-million-dollar bra creates an elegant fashion moment; Kylie Jenner wearing it creates millions of TikTok edits, front-page tabloid coverage, and instant social media amplification. From a pure metrics standpoint, the stunt delivered exactly what the executives wanted: global visibility.

However, it raises a crucial question for brands navigating the mid-2020s: At what point does viral clout erode brand prestige?