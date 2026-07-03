‘ElevateHER’ to hold basketball-themed fashion event to lift women sports in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 3, 2026 – ElevateHER Sports and Entertainment will hold its second ever event on July 25, at the Nairobi Street Kitchen as it pushes on with its objective of empowering women’s sports marketing and commercial growth.

The event, dubbed “For All The Stars Nairobi”, will merge basketball culture with African fashion, featuring a runway show where ten players from the Kenya Women’s Basketball Premier League will model outfits designed by local tailors.

Speaking on Capital FM’s The Fuse, ElevateHER Chief Executive Officer Claire Wamboi said the event is part of its envisioned role as an intermediary, generating commercial value not only for female athletes but also for referees, technical staff, and leagues.

“I saw that this is a gap that has to be bridged and the right way to do this is to do it commercially so to build those structures that will in turn now bring that visibility revenue and opportunity for women’s sports,” Wamboi said.

She said the organisation — founded in April 2026 — is a direct response to the disparities observed between men’s and women’s sporting events in the country.

While men’s games frequently attract significant crowds, visibility, and commercial traction, women’s events often struggle to secure similar corporate backing or audience attendance.

Beyond sports marketing, the agency focuses on the holistic well-being of female athletes, including financial literacy and mental health.

In June 2026, ElevateHER hosted an educational summit where experts from institutions like Safaricom guided athletes on wealth management and investment.

Wamboi emphasized the need for sustainable financial planning for athletes.

“We want something that there’s longevity to it not just a one-time thing and it’s done,” she said.

To build public trust and connection, the agency is utilizing personal narratives to profile athletes outside of the sporting arena.

“We are trying to lean into storytelling and this is where we’re going to humanize a certain athlete so to build the trust it’s for us to be with you from your journey from the start till the end because these are people who go compete out there, they represent us but no one knows their name,” Wamboi said.

For Kenyans, the commercialization of women’s sports presents new avenues for community engagement, local corporate investment, and viable career opportunities for young girls.