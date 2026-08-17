Linda Mwananchi wants Wanga, Kaluma arrested over alleged state-sanctioned violence

NAIROBI,Kenya Aug 17 – Linda Mwananchi has called for the arrest and investigation of Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and Suba North MP Peter Kaluma over the violence that marred the political movement’s tour of the county on Sunday.

In a statement read by Linda Mwananchi communication strategist Pauline Njoroge in Nairobi on Monday, the group accused Wanga, Kaluma and other Homa Bay leaders of having a role in the violence that left people dead and scores injured.

The group demanded that the leaders publicly account for their actions or lack of action during the tour, while calling for investigations into their alleged links to the attacks.

“We are calling on Governor Gladys Atieno Wanga, on MP Peter Opondo Kaluma, on Kwabwai Ward MCA Richard Ouma Ogindo, and on every other Homa Bay County leader whose name has come up in connection with yesterday’s events, to publicly account for their role or lack of one in what happened in their county on their watch,” Linda Mwananchi said.

“Silence will be read as complicity.”

The statement came a day after violence disrupted the movement’s tour of Homa Bay, with Linda Mwananchi claiming its leaders and supporters were subjected to a coordinated campaign of violence and intimidation.

The group alleged that the attacks were planned and involved police officers and individuals it described as state security operatives.

It claimed its convoy encountered roadblocks from the Kisumu-Homa Bay border and later along the Homa Bay-Migori and Migori-Kisii routes, alleging that police officers in some instances worked alongside individuals attacking its supporters.

Linda Mwananchi further claimed that armed individuals positioned in bushes along its route fired at the convoy.

“This was not crowd chaos. It was an ambush!” the statement read.

The political movement also alleged that individuals had been brought into Homa Bay from Kisumu, Siaya, Migori, Kisii and Nairobi to disrupt its activities.

It claimed that supporters in Nyandiwa apprehended a man travelling in an unmarked black Toyota Prado with some of the alleged attackers.

According to Linda Mwananchi, the man identified himself as an officer of the National Intelligence Service.

The group said the man’s mobile phone was taken and remains in its possession, claiming that several people identifying themselves as senior police officers had since called the phone demanding its return.

Linda Mwananchi said it was treating the phone as evidence and would consult its lawyers before engaging independent oversight and investigative agencies.

The group also provided an account of the casualties arising from the violence, saying 18 people had been treated by Sunday, with 12 evacuated to Kisumu for specialised medical care.

It said seven had been discharged by Monday, while two had undergone surgery, one person had undergone a leg amputation and two people had died from their injuries.

Several vehicles were also burnt or extensively damaged during the clashes.

Linda Mwananchi accused the National Police Service and National Intelligence Service of failing to protect its supporters and demanded explanations from their respective leadership.

It called on Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority and the Director-General of the NIS to explain the presence and conduct of their personnel during the tour.

The group also demanded an explanation over what it described as the alleged coordination of security personnel in the violence.

However, Linda Mwananchi praised police officers stationed in Nyandiwa and Sindo whom it said refused to participate in efforts to disrupt its rallies.

It also thanked medical facilities in Homa Bay and Kisumu for treating injured supporters and singled out Suba South MP Millie Odhiambo and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s widow Ida Odinga for condemning the violence.

The statement also praised journalists who continued covering the events despite some being attacked during the clashes.

The group said the violence would not force it to abandon its political activities ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“To every goon and officer whose face was captured on camera participating in the violence: you were seen, you are known. We will pursue accountability through the Constitution, the courts and every lawful institution available to us,” it said.

Linda Mwananchi further accused the government of attempting to use violence, intimidation and state institutions to suppress political opposition, warning that the events in Homa Bay would influence the political contest ahead of the 2027 elections.