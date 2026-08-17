Police officer rescued from mob, arrested after allegedly luring 14-yr-old girl into house in Turbo

NAIROBI,Kenya, Aug 17- A police officer was rescued from an angry mob and arrested in Turbo, Uasin Gishu County, after he allegedly lured a 14-year-old girl into a house where she was reportedly locked inside.

The incident was reported on Sunday evening after the girl’s mother alerted police that her daughter had allegedly been lured by the officer and taken to a house within the Turbo Railway Station area.

A police report incident report indicated that the girl was allegedly locked inside a house identified as a Kenya Railways property.

Police officers from Turbo rushed to the scene, where they found members of the public assaulting the officer.

“It was established that members of the public broke into the house of the same officer and rescued the victim,” the report stated.

The officers intervened and rescued the suspect from the mob before taking him into custody.

“Police officers managed to rescue the suspect from angry mob,” the report said.

The officer sustained serious injuries during the assault, with police reporting that he had suffered head injuries and that his body appeared swollen.

“During the incident the suspect was seriously injured on the head and the body appeared swollen,” the report stated.

Both the officer and the girl were taken to hospital for treatment, with police saying investigations into the incident were continuing.

“The victim and the suspect were rushed to hospital for treatment, follow up report to follow,” the police report said.

The officer is being investigated in connection with an alleged defilement incident.

The circumstances surrounding how the girl was allegedly taken to the house and what happened while she was there are expected to form part of the ongoing investigations.