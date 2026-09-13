Two Suspects Arrested as DCI Probes Deadly Disruption of UDA Meeting in Embu

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 13 – Two suspects have been arrested as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) intensifies investigations into the chaos that disrupted a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) delegates’ meeting at Nembure Grounds in Embu County.

One person died, several police officers injured and several motor vehicles torched after the residents stormed the meeting attended by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

“Political differences must never become a license for lawlessness. No grievance, disagreement or political affiliation places anyone above the law,” the DCI said in a statement on Sunday, adding that detectives were pursuing additional suspects linked to the criminal acts committed during the unrest.

According to the NPS, officers intervened after a group attempted to breach the meeting.

“Upon the group’s unlawful attempt to breach the meeting, officers acted decisively and repulsed the assailants,” NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said.

The NPS said several suspects were arrested at the scene and investigations commenced to establish the circumstances surrounding the violence and identify all those involved.

The DCI has since confirmed the arrest of two suspects in connection with the incident, while detectives continue to pursue additional people linked to the violence.

The agency said those who attack others, torch vehicles, destroy property, barricade public roads or assault police officers would be pursued, arrested and brought to justice.

The disruption brought the UDA meeting to a halt as police moved to contain the confrontation around the venue. Several police officers were among those injured during the unrest, according to the DCI.

Kindiki later condemned the disruption and called for action against those responsible. In his capacity as UDA deputy party leader, he said the party regretted the loss and damage resulting from the incident and opposed the use of violence in political competition.

“The Party condemns violence and demands that law enforcement agencies take punitive measures against all those responsible for perpetuating political violence,” Kindiki said.

He said UDA supported competition based on policies and development records rather than violence.

“The Party stands for issue-based politics and a contest around who or which party has a better development track record and policy goals for Kenya’s future,” Kindiki said.