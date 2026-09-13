Ex-President Moi’s family mourns Dr Silverstein

NAIROBI, Kenya The Moi family has mourned Dr. David Silverstein, remembering him as more than a physician to the late retired President Daniel arap Moi.

Silverstein served as Moi’s personal physician for many years, with the family saying his approach to the former President was marked by empathy, attention to detail and compassion.

KANU Chairman and former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi said Silverstein treated Moi as a human being whose health and dignity mattered deeply to him.

“He took time to listen, understand and care, bringing warmth to his practice of medicine,” the family said.

The family also praised Silverstein for extending the same humanity to other patients under his care.

It sent condolences to his wife, Channa Commanday, and the rest of his family, saying it was grateful for the role Silverstein played in Moi’s life.

The family said the doctor’s care and friendship would remain a lasting memory.