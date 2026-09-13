Sifuna seeks Nairobi backing for oppostion unity

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 13 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has sought the backing of Nairobi residents for efforts to unite opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Addressing supporters, Sifuna said the opposition would only succeed in defeating President William Ruto if its leaders worked together rather than pursuing individual political interests.

“People of Nairobi, I want to start by saying thank you very much for your votes that sent me to the Senate because of my work in the Senate, nowadays the whole of Kenya is singing that they are also ‘Sifuna'”

“If it were not for you lifting me up and giving me that opportunity, very few people in Kenya would know Sifuna,” the Nairobi Senator said.

He urged supporters to be prepared to work with leaders across the opposition spectrum, including Kalonzo Musyoka and Rigathi Gachagua.

The former ODM Secretary-General thanked Nairobi residents for electing him to the Senate, saying their support had given him a platform to influence national politics.

“The whole of Kenya is saying there is another task they want to send me to do. There is one person in this Kenya who has oppressed us greatly—every day when you wake up, his job has been increasing taxes on everything, locking out small-scale traders, and to make matters worse, beating up the youth.”

“Honorable Ruto, his time is up; there is not a single extra hour!” he stated.