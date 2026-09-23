NCIC summons Didmus Barasa, John Ariko over public utterances

NAIROBI,Kenya Sep 23 – Two MPs have been summoned by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) over public utterances allegedly made during separate events in Bungoma and Turkana counties.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa and Turkana South MP John Ariko Namoit have been directed to appear before the commission on September 29 to respond to statements that are the subject of ongoing investigations.

Barasa is scheduled to appear at the NCIC offices at Britam Tower, Upper Hill, Nairobi, at 10am, while Ariko is expected before the commission at 2pm.

In the summons issued to Barasa, the commission said it was investigating remarks he allegedly made in Sirisia Constituency, Bungoma County, on September 19.

The MP is alleged to have spoken about leaders from the former Western Province who hold senior positions in government, including Cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries, ambassadors and chairpersons of State corporations.

The NCIC also cited remarks in which Mr Barasa gave an example of a recruitment interview involving candidates from different parts of the country.

According to the commission, Mr Barasa suggested that a candidate from Nyeri could be rejected despite being well dressed and speaking fluent English, while a candidate from the Western region could be favoured because of his name and perceived community background.

He allegedly concluded by saying such practices were among the reasons the community was “rudi nyuma” falling behind.

The commission said Barasa’s appearance will provide him with an opportunity to respond to the allegations, adduce evidence and make representations before a determination is made.

The NCIC warned that failure to appear could result in warrants of arrest being issued for his arrest and production before the commission, or the institution of criminal or contempt proceedings.

The summons was signed by NCIC Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Mutegi Giti on September 22.

The commission is established under the National Cohesion and Integration Act and is mandated to promote national unity and peaceful relations among communities while addressing negative ethnicity, racism, religious intolerance and hate speech.