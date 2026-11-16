Sifuna wins tribunal battle as Linda Mwananchi rebrand cleared

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 16 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has scored a major legal victory after the High Court declined to block the implementation of resolutions passed during a Friday National Delegates Conference (NDC), clearing the way for the rebranding of The Elections Party (TEP) to Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM).

Sifuna, who leads the Linda Mwananchi Party, announced on X the development, saying the case filed by individuals he accused of being President William Ruto’s allies had collapsed.

“The case by Ruto’s minions seeking to block the ORPP from implementing decisions of the Friday NDC has collapsed,” Sifuna said.

He added that the court’s decision had cleared the way for the rebrand, declaring that the political movement would press ahead despite anticipated resistance.

“It’s full steam ahead for now. We know Kasongo will not give up, but every hurdle he puts in our way, we shall surmount,” he stated.

Sifuna also praised his legal team for what he described as their hard work in defending the party’s resolutions.

“Salute to our overworked legal team. Msichoke, tutapumzika State House,” he added, in a pointed political message signalling his ambitions ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The dispute centres on the implementation of resolutions made during the party’s November 13, 2026 NDC, which sought to facilitate the transition from TEP to LMM.