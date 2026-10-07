Ruto: Raila was a ‘once-in-a-generation’ leader who shaped Kenya’s history

BONDO, Kenya, Oct 7 – President William Ruto has described the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a “once-in-a-generation” leader, highlighting his decades-long contribution to Kenya’s public and political life.

Ruto made the remarks on Wednesday while commissioning Raila’s mausoleum at Kang’o Ka Jaramogi in Bondo, Siaya County, where the former Prime Minister was buried alongside his father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

The President said Raila’s contribution to the country had left a lasting mark on Kenya’s political and democratic development.

Ruto said the mausoleum would serve as an important site for preserving Raila’s memory and documenting his contribution to the country for future generations.

The commissioning comes nearly one year after Raila’s death in October 2025 and forms part of commemorative activities marking the first anniversary of his death.

The President’s remarks come against the backdrop of Raila’s long career in Kenyan politics, spanning decades of activism, parliamentary leadership, government service and opposition politics.

Raila served as Kenya’s Prime Minister between 2008 and 2013 under the Grand Coalition Government and remained a prominent figure in the country’s political affairs for decades.

The mausoleum at Kang’o Ka Jaramogi is expected to provide a permanent memorial where Kenyans can learn about Raila’s life, political career and contribution to the country.

The facility is being preserved as part of efforts to document significant chapters of Kenya’s history and Raila’s role in the country’s political development.

The commissioning is part of a series of activities marking the first anniversary of Raila’s death, with additional commemorations planned in Bondo and other parts of the country.

Raila died on October 15, 2025, aged 80, while receiving medical treatment in India. His death triggered nationwide and international tributes to one of Kenya’s most prominent political figures.