Beyond Politics: How ordinary Kenyans remember Raila Odinga

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 — A year after Raila Amolo Odinga’s death, his memory remains deeply rooted among Kenyans who remember him not only as a political leader but also as a voice for the poor and a symbol of democratic struggle.

In Kondele, Kisumu County, where his political influence ran deep, memories of the former Prime Minister extend beyond election campaigns and public rallies. They encompass the promise of devolution, the excitement of voting and the belief that someone was willing to stand up for the voiceless.

For many supporters, Raila was simply Baba. To others, he was an inspiration whose political journey encouraged ordinary citizens to participate in the country’s affairs.

Evan Ofula, Spokesman for Bunge La Wanainchi in Kisumu County, remembers Raila as a champion of ordinary citizens whose influence extended beyond electoral contests.

“Raila has been fighting for the rights of the common mwananchi. When food prices went up, he could speak loudly and tell people to stand firm and defend their rights,” Ofula said.

He also credits Raila with championing reforms that brought governance and development closer to communities, including devolution and the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Having worked under the CDF during the leadership of a former Kisumu Central MP, Ofula says he witnessed how such initiatives could create opportunities for communities to benefit from development projects.

He also recalls Raila’s support for the two-thirds gender principle, which he says helped strengthen his appeal among ordinary citizens.

For James Maaina, a matatu tout in Kondele, Raila’s significance was more personal: he was a leader who spoke for people who often felt ignored by those in power.

“He used to speak for the people down here, and his death dealt a big blow to ordinary Kenyans. Right now, we do not know who will stand up for the people. Nobody will fill his shoes,” Maaina said.

His reflections capture the sense of loss among supporters who viewed Raila as a defender of their interests, even when the political outcomes they hoped for remained elusive.

For others, the connection developed over years of following his campaigns and the national debates surrounding his pursuit of the presidency.

Erwin Wechuli, a businessman and resident of Kondele Ward, says his interest in Raila began when he was a secondary school student during the 2007 election period.

He recalls trying to understand who Raila was and why he commanded such strong public support. He later voted for him in the 2013, 2017 and 2022 presidential elections.

Wechuli remains convinced that Raila should have won those contests, reflecting the electoral frustrations shared by some of his supporters.

He also believes Raila’s death has exposed the extent to which some politicians relied on the late leader’s popularity to mobilise voters.

“Baba has left us with a very big, huge gap that I do not think anybody can fill. There is nobody who will ever replace the late Raila Amolo Odinga,” Wechuli said.

He argues that politicians seeking elective office must now build direct relationships with voters rather than rely on money, party influence or association with popular leaders.

His account illustrates how Raila’s political journey shaped the way some supporters understood voting, representation and their place in a democratic society. For them, elections were not simply contests to choose a president but also opportunities to demand accountability and insist that their votes should count.

Yet Raila’s significance extended beyond those who supported his presidential ambitions. His long career made him a central figure in national debates, including among Kenyans who disagreed with his politics.

His influence has also endured among younger people who did not personally experience some of the defining moments of his political journey.

Emily Oginga, a specially elected member of the Kisumu County Assembly representing the minority gender and Raila’s younger sister, says the public affection expressed since his death has surprised even those close to him.

She spoke while expressing solidarity with 21-year-old Lavender Wesonga, who undertook a 72-hour tree-hugging challenge in Raila’s memory.

Oginga said the young woman’s gesture reflected how Raila’s ideas continued to inspire a generation that must now decide how to carry his legacy forward.

“The young people need to learn a lot from Honorable Raila’s teachings. Raila himself had a vision for this country that needs to be carried forward,” she said.

She also recalled the steady stream of mourners visiting Kang’o ka Jaramogi, the family home in Bondo, saying it had revealed the depth of public affection for her brother.

Oginga said she had previously asked Raila whether he understood how much people loved him but only fully appreciated the extent of that affection after his death.

For younger Kenyans, his legacy is increasingly shaped by family memories, public accounts and continuing debates about democracy, leadership and the country he wanted to build.

But whether that legacy will endure as a living influence rather than a memory depends on how the values people associate with him are carried into public life.