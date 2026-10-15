ODM urges rebels to reconsider exit as Arati maintains ‘sponsor’ label for Linda Mwananchi camp

NAIROBI,Kenya Oct 15 – ODM deputy party leader Simba Arati has urged members threatening to leave the party to reconsider their decision, while maintaining that those aligned to the Linda Mwananchi camp had been bought by political sponsors, amid growing divisions over the party’s cooperation with President William Ruto’s administration.

Speaking during the first anniversary memorial of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Bondo, Siaya County, Arati warned party members against abandoning ODM, insisting that they should remain in the party and help rebuild it rather than pursue interests he suggested were being driven by external financiers.

“Baba left us in the ODM house. I ask you, as your deputy party leader, together with your party leader, to remain in Baba’s house,” Arati said.

He appealed to those considering leaving to return but issued a sharp warning to those he accused of being influenced by political sponsors.

“Anyone who wants to leave, do not leave. We are asking you to come back so that we can rebuild the party. But if you decide that you have been bought by a sponsor, then go ahead, be bought by that sponsor and disappear with him!” he said.

The remarks appeared directed at the Linda Mwananchi movement, a faction associated with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Siaya Governor James Orengo, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and other leaders opposed to ODM’s growing cooperation with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

The movement has positioned itself as a platform for defending ordinary citizens and holding the government accountable, with its leaders criticising the broad-based arrangement between ODM and President Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The disagreement has exposed a widening rift within ODM between leaders supporting cooperation with the President and those insisting the party should maintain its opposition identity and resist any political arrangement that could see it support Ruto’s re-election in 2027.

President Ruto has also accused the Linda Mwananchi camp of being used by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, alleging that the retired Head of State was financing political activities aimed at undermining his administration.

During his September tour of the Nyanza region, Ruto took aim at Orengo, referring to the movement as “Linda Sponsors” and accusing the Siaya Governor of allowing himself to be used by a former president.

“I am telling Orengo to leave the outfit called Linda Sponsors or Linda Sponyo and join me in this development journey and build hospitals,” the President said.

“Why does he allow himself to be a political stooge and puppet to be used by a former president who has retired? Orengo has really disappointed us,” he added.

The allegations have added another dimension to the dispute, with the funding of the movement becoming part of the political contest between ODM leaders aligned with the government and those campaigning against its policies.

Sifuna has challenged the President to provide evidence for the claims that Kenyatta is funding Linda Mwananchi, dismissing the allegations as an attempt to undermine the movement’s growing political influence.

The Nairobi senator and his allies have maintained that their campaign is driven by opposition to the government’s record and a desire to prevent Ruto from securing a second term, rather than by the interests of any alleged sponsor.

The divisions have also raised questions about the future of ODM, with the Linda Mwananchi faction seeking to influence the party from within even as disagreements persist over its political direction and leadership.

Arati, however, insisted that ODM should not be weakened by internal disputes, arguing that members should return to the party and work towards strengthening its structures.

He also promised that the party would conduct free and fair nominations, including for the Nairobi senatorial seat, where East African Legislative Assembly MP Winnie Odinga has declared her interest.

“I want to promise all our followers that we will have free and fair nominations. That includes the one for the senatorial position in Nairobi and other party positions that we will be having,” he said.

The pledge comes against the backdrop of past disputes over ODM nominations, which have at times triggered complaints about candidate selection, internal party democracy and the handling of appeals.

Arati’s remarks also come as the party prepares for the 2027 General Election, with its leaders seeking to preserve ODM’s identity while navigating competing demands over whether to maintain its partnership with the government or return to a more confrontational opposition role.

The governor further defended ODM’s participation in the broad-based government, saying the party’s objective should remain to build the political strength required to form the next administration.

“And we in ODM are in government, and we must form the government,” he said.