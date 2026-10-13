Pope Leo XIV admitted to hospital for lung surgery

VATICAN CITY, Oct 13 – Pope Leo XIV has been admitted to Rome’s Agostino Gemelli University Hospital for surgery to remove a small, localized nodule in his lung, with an update on his condition expected later Tuesday evening.

According to the Holy See Press Office, the operation will be performed by the hospital’s thoracic surgery team, led by Professor Stefano Margaritora.

The admission follows an earlier announcement that the Pope would undergo the procedure after the nodule was discovered during routine medical examinations.

Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See Press Office, told journalists on Monday that the examinations were routine and confirmed that the Pope was expected to remain in hospital for approximately one week following surgery.

The Pope had cancelled all his scheduled audiences through October 20 to allow for the operation and recovery.

Pope Leo greets patients and staff of Gemelli Hospital/VATICAN MEDIA

Before his admission, Pope Leo held all his scheduled audiences on Monday morning, even as messages of support continued to arrive from Churches and political leaders around the world.

Changes to papal schedule

The hospitalization has prompted changes to the programme of a meeting marking the 10th anniversary of the publication of Amoris laetitia, Pope Francis’ apostolic exhortation on love in the family.

Pope Leo will not attend the meeting’s afternoon session at the Paul VI Hall and will not preside over a Mass scheduled for Wednesday, October 14, in St Peter’s Square.

He has entrusted the celebration to Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization and Dean of the College of Cardinals.

“During the Mass, we will pray especially for the Holy Father’s health, as well as for families,” Jesuit Father Giacomo Costa said during a briefing at the Holy See Press Office.

Costa, who oversees the meeting’s methodology and serves as a consultor to the General Secretariat of the Synod, said the Pope also wanted to hear participants’ conclusions before the meeting’s synthesis report is published.

Publication has therefore been postponed to allow him to review the findings and offer his reflections after leaving hospital.

The Pope’s expected week-long hospital stay means his recovery will extend beyond the immediate surgical procedure, with further details on his condition expected following Tuesday’s operation.