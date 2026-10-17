Pope Leo’s recovery progresses as he celebrates Mass at Gemelli Hospital

VATICAN CITY, Oct 17 — Pope Leo XIV’s postoperative recovery is progressing steadily following surgery to remove part of his right lung, with doctors reporting continued improvement as the pontiff resumed normal daily activities independently.

In an update released on Friday, the Holy See Press Office said medical examinations confirmed the Pope’s improving condition, days after surgeons removed the lower lobe of his right lung in an operation that revealed lung adenocarcinoma.

The Pope’s doctors, Dr Luigi Carbone and Professor Stefano Margaritora, said blood tests and a chest X-ray conducted on Friday morning confirmed the steady improvement in his overall condition.

“Respiratory physiotherapy sessions have continued,” the doctors said, adding that his postoperative recovery now allows him to carry out normal daily activities entirely independently.

The latest assessment provides a positive update on the pontiff’s recovery following the surgery, although the Vatican has not announced a discharge date or provided further details on the stage of the cancer.

Pope celebrates Mass for hospital staff

Despite remaining hospitalised at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, Pope Leo celebrated Mass at noon on Friday in a room set up on the facility’s 10th floor.

The Holy See Press Office said the pontiff distributed Communion during the service, which was attended by members of the hospital’s medical and nursing teams, as well as personnel from the Vatican City State Gendarmerie Corps.

During his homily, the Pope thanked the healthcare workers caring for him and other patients, recognising their work in supporting people during periods of illness and vulnerability.

“In his homily, the Pope thanked all the staff—doctors, nurses, and orderlies—for the work they do every day caring for patients in their frailty, and especially for what they have done and continue to do for him,” the Vatican said.

The Pope also held separate meetings with Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization and Dean of the College of Cardinals, and Cardinal Baldo Reina, Vicar General for the Diocese of Rome.

Sunday Angelus to proceed

The Vatican said the traditional Sunday midday Angelus would take place, although it did not specify whether the Pope would lead the prayer in person.

The update follows earlier Vatican announcements that the Pope had undergone successful surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung, with intraoperative histology confirming lung adenocarcinoma.

The operation was reported to have proceeded without complications, with the Pope awakening normally before returning to his hospital room.

His hospitalisation had prompted the cancellation of scheduled audiences through October 20, with Cardinal Tagle assigned to celebrate a previously scheduled Mass.

Friday’s update offers a further indication of progress in the Pope’s recovery, while leaving questions about the duration of his hospital stay and subsequent treatment unanswered.