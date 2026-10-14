Pope Leo undergoes successful lung surgery as doctors confirm cancer

VATICAN CITY, Oct 14 – Pope Leo XIV underwent successful thoracic surgery at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Tuesday, with doctors confirming lung adenocarcinoma and removing the lower lobe of his right lung.

Lung adenocarcinoma is a type of lung cancer that develops in glandular cells, which produce substances such as mucus. It is the most common type of lung cancer and falls under a group known as non-small cell lung cancer.

According to a statement from the Holy See Press Office, the operation was performed as planned by a surgical team led by Professor Stefano Margaritora.

“To ensure a radical resection, the lower lobe of the right lung was removed using a video-assisted technique,” the statement said.

The doctors said an examination of tissue during the operation confirmed the diagnosis suspected from preoperative tests.

“An intraoperative histological examination confirmed the diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma, as suspected from the preoperative examinations,” the medical team said.

The Pope spent approximately three hours in the operating room, with the procedure itself lasting about 90 minutes. The operation was successful, with no complications reported.

Following surgery, Pope Leo awoke normally and, after a brief period of observation, returned to his room on the hospital’s 10th floor.

Pope spends evening with Vatican staff

The Pope asked for dinner after the operation and spent the evening with his secretaries and other Vatican staff, according to Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See Press Office.

The Vatican said the surgical team was led by Professor Margaritora, assisted by Professor Elisa Meacci, Dr Maria Teresa Congedo and Dr Leonardo Petracca Ciavarella.

The anaesthesia team comprised Professor Massimo Antonelli, Dr Giovanni Punzo and Dr Giuseppe Bello.

Further tests planned

Doctors will conduct additional examinations on the removed tissue in the coming days.

The preoperative tests had already identified the location of the affected area and informed the surgical approach.

The Vatican has not announced any change to the previously communicated hospitalisation period of approximately one week.

The Holy See Press Office is expected to provide an update on Wednesday morning regarding how the Pope spent the night and any further examination results.

Pope Leo’s hospitalisation had prompted the cancellation of his public audiences through October 20, while other engagements, including a Mass scheduled for Wednesday in St Peter’s Square, were reassigned.

The Pope had been admitted to Gemelli Hospital on Tuesday ahead of the operation to remove what the Vatican initially described as a “small, localized nodule” in his lung.