Pope Leo to leave hospital Saturday, lead Sunday Angelus

VATICAN CITY, Oct 17 — Pope Leo XIV will be discharged from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Saturday and return to the Vatican following steady improvement after surgery on his right lung, the Holy See Press Office has announced.

The Pope’s doctors, Dr Luigi Carbone and Professor Stefano Margaritora, said blood tests and a chest X-ray conducted on Saturday morning confirmed that his clinical condition allowed him to leave hospital.

A separate statement from the Holy See Press Office said the pontiff would leave the hospital in the early afternoon and return to the Vatican, where he is expected to resume his activities as his recovery continues.

“Following the doctors’ assessment this morning, Pope Leo XIV will be discharged today from Gemelli Hospital, where he was hospitalized for surgery on his right lung,” the statement said.

“He will leave the hospital in the early afternoon and return to the Vatican. Tomorrow, he will lead the Angelus prayer from the window of the papal apartment.”

Before leaving Gemelli Hospital, the Pope is expected to celebrate Mass in the room set aside for that purpose on the facility’s 10th floor.

Recovery

The discharge announcement follows several days of updates from the Vatican indicating steady progress in the Pope’s postoperative recovery.

On Friday, his doctors reported that blood tests and a chest X-ray had confirmed continued improvement in his overall condition. They also said respiratory physiotherapy was continuing and that his recovery allowed him to carry out normal daily activities independently.

The Pope had also celebrated Mass for hospital staff on Friday, distributing Communion and thanking doctors, nurses and orderlies for caring for patients and supporting him during his hospital stay.

His hospitalisation had not prevented him from pursuing diplomatic engagements. On Friday, the Vatican confirmed that he had spoken by telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressing concern about the humanitarian situation in Oleshky in Ukraine’s Kherson region and calling for a ceasefire to allow food and medical aid deliveries and the safe evacuation of civilians.

Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin said the Pope had initiated the call to plead for humanitarian routes for residents of the besieged city.

Sunday Angelus

The Pope’s return to the Vatican will be followed by his scheduled appearance at the Sunday Angelus, which he will lead from the window of the papal apartment.

The Vatican has not provided further details on his recovery plan following discharge, but Saturday’s announcement marks a significant step after surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung.

The doctors’ latest assessment confirms that his clinical condition is stable enough for him to continue recovering outside hospital.