Pope Leo says he felt close to faithful through prayers during recovery

VATICAN, Oct 18 — Pope Leo XIV has made his first public appearance following lung surgery, telling worshippers he felt close to them through their prayers as he led the Angelus in St Peter’s Square.

The Pope returned to the Vatican’s traditional midday prayer on Sunday after being discharged from Rome’s Agostino Gemelli Hospital on Saturday, where he underwent surgery to remove a portion of his right lung.

Addressing thousands of pilgrims and visitors gathered in the square, Leo reflected on Jesus’ response to a question about paying taxes, in which he said: “Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s.”

The Pope said Jesus’ response exposed the hypocrisy of those who sought to trap him, while highlighting the need to remain faithful to God amid the demands and responsibilities of daily life.

“God is not afraid of history, but comes to dwell within it,” he said, explaining that the kingdom of God does not abolish human responsibilities.

Leo urged the faithful to live without compromising their values, resisting selfish ambitions and unjust motives while seeking God’s kingdom and righteousness.

He called on Christians to be truthful and free from hypocrisy, describing this as a way of living without servile fear and remaining “free to do good”.

Recovery after surgery

The Angelus marked the Pope’s first scheduled public appearance since his hospital discharge on Saturday afternoon.

According to Vatican News, Leo underwent surgery on Tuesday to remove a portion of his right lung. His medical team confirmed that blood tests and a chest X-ray showed sufficient improvement for him to leave hospital.

The Pope thanked Professor Stefano Margaritora, who led the surgical team, alongside the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers who cared for him during his stay.

Before leaving the hospital, he celebrated Mass on the facility’s 10th floor and expressed his gratitude to the medical staff and hospital leadership.

His return to public duties came after several days of recovery, during which he continued to receive medical care and support.

The Pope’s appearance at the Angelus offered an opportunity to reconnect with the faithful, whose prayers he acknowledged during his recovery.