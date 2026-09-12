Content creator Sammy Kioko declares Mavoko MP bid

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 12 – Comedian and content creator Sammy Kioko has declared his candidature for the Mavoko Constituency parliamentary seat ahead of the 2027 General Election, pledging to take his campaign directly to residents and pursue what he described as politics free from insults, hate and deception.

“With a lot of humility, gratitude, and a big sense of responsibility, I have listened. I have walked with you, and I am ready to take the next step. I, Sammy Kioko, officially declare my candidature for the member of parliament, Mavoko constituency,” Kioko said.

Kioko said his “Mbele Pazuri” message was more than a campaign slogan, describing it as a vision that he wants residents to pursue together.

“‘Mbele Pazuri’ is not just a slogan, it is a reality. And if you are here and you believe that the future is good, I ask that we walk together on this journey and hold each other,” he said.

He said he would seek votes without resorting to personal attacks or what he described as “politics of weakness”, saying his focus would be on helping residents move out of poverty.

“I will not lie to you, I will not deceive you, and I will not do politics of weakness. I want us to move out of poverty, I want us to move out of politics of hate and politics of insults. I will ask you for your votes, and I will work,” Kioko said.

Kioko questioned whether attacking political opponents should be the basis of his campaign, challenging supporters to consider whether insults would improve their lives.

“Do you want me to insult people so that you can give me votes? Do you want me to mention my opponents so that you can give me votes?” he asked.

He said the campaign would be vigorous and would involve direct engagement with residents across the constituency.

Kioko said he would undertake a door-to-door campaign, visiting residents in their homes, sitting with them and sharing meals as they discuss their concerns and how they can work together.

“I will come to your homes. We will sit with you, we will eat with you, and we will talk about how we will work together and how we will move forward,” he said.

He specifically mentioned Athi River, Mlolongo, Muthwani and Kinanie among the areas he intends to visit during the campaign.

Kioko acknowledged that politics comes with challenges, including criticism and attacks on social media, but said he was prepared for the contest.

“Politics has many challenges. At this moment, when you go on social media, it is just war. There will be enemies, but there is nothing that can scare us,” he said.

He also called on his supporters to help spread his message in areas where he would not personally be present, asking them to act as his agents and ambassadors.

“If it is the citizen, we put them first. If it is votes, we look for them. Wherever I am not, you are my agents, you are my ambassadors. Talk about Sammy Kioko where I am not,” he said.

Kioko’s declaration marks his move from entertainment into elective politics as he seeks to represent Mavoko in the 2027 General Election.

He said he was ready to take his campaign to residents across the constituency and urged those who believe in his “Mbele Pazuri” message to join him in the political journey.