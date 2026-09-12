MP cautions ferry users against jumping into Likoni Channel during emergencies

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 11 – Likoni MP Mishi Mboko has called on the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Kenya Ferry Services to explain an incident involving the MV Likoni at the Likoni Channel on Friday.

Mboko said she was concerned after the ferry experienced difficulties making a safe landing at the ramp amid heavy rains and high-tide conditions.

The MP wants authorities to establish whether the incident was caused by adverse weather and tidal conditions, the state of the ferry ramp, mechanical problems on the vessel, or a combination of the factors.

“I am also appealing to the Government, through the Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport Davis Chirchir, to expedite the reinstatement of the Mtongwe ferry service. A functional Mtongwe crossing will provide an important alternative and help ease pressure on the Likoni Channel,” she said.

Mboko said any safety gaps identified must be addressed before they result in a serious accident.

She has also urged the Government to expedite the reinstatement of the Mtongwe ferry service, saying an alternative crossing would help ease pressure on the Likoni Channel.

“I further appeal to ferry users not to panic or attempt to jump into the channel during an incident. The Likoni Channel is a deep and busy maritime route used by vessels accessing Kilindini Harbour. Please remain calm, follow instructions from the ferry crew and allow trained rescue personnel to handle emergencies,” Mboko said.