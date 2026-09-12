UDA sets October 3 for Phase II Ward grassroots elections in 13 counties

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 12 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will conduct Phase II ward grassroots elections in 13 counties on Saturday, October 3, 2026, with polling scheduled from 8am to 5pm, according to a notice issued by the party’s National Elections Board (NEB).

The notice dated September 11, 2026, and signed by NEB Chairman Anthony Mwaura states: “Phase II Ward Grassroots Elections shall be conducted on Saturday, 3rd October 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.”

The elections will be held in Wajir, Marsabit, Isiolo, Kisii, Samburu, Nandi, Vihiga, Baringo, Nakuru, Mombasa, Embu, Meru and Tharaka Nithi, with eligible polling centre officials seeking ward-level positions expected to participate in the exercise.

The October 3 polls are part of UDA’s broader process of organising its grassroots structures. The party says its grassroots elections cover polling-centre, ward, constituency and county levels.

UDA’s National Elections Board said in July that the ward-level elections would be conducted after polling-centre elections, in which more than 543,000 party officials were elected.

According to the party, 20 elected officials from each polling centre form the electoral college responsible for electing the UDA Ward Congress in each of the country’s 1,450 wards.

The Board said the ward elections are anchored in the UDA Party Constitution and are intended to strengthen the party’s grassroots structures. The party has also linked the broader process to preparations for the 2027 General Election.

For the latest phase, UDA has opened registration for candidates seeking the ward-level positions. Registration started on September 11 and will close on September 27 at 5pm.

Candidate verification is scheduled for September 28, leaving candidates and party officials a short period between the close of registration and the verification exercise before voting.

The National Elections Board has set the registration fee for the ward-level positions at KSh1,000. Candidates seeking to participate are required to complete the registration process within the stipulated period.

The 13 counties covered by the latest notice include Wajir, Marsabit and Isiolo in northern Kenya; Kisii and Vihiga in western Kenya; Samburu, Nandi, Baringo and Nakuru in the Rift Valley region; as well as Mombasa, Embu, Meru and Tharaka Nithi.

The latest exercise will therefore focus specifically on ward-level party positions in the 13 counties named in the September 11 notice.

Candidates have until September 27 at 5pm to complete registration, followed by verification on September 28. Voting will then take place on October 3, with polling scheduled to run from 8am to 5pm.

The National Elections Board has asked those seeking the ward-level positions to take note of the timelines and complete the required registration process ahead of the elections.