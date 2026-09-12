Linda Mwananchi lists seven stops for Nairobi Tour

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 12 – The Linda Mwananchi movement is set to take its grassroots mobilisation campaign to Nairobi on Sunday, with Embakasi East MP Babu Owino announcing a tour of several markets and neighbourhoods.

The “Mwananchi Tour – Kanairo Edition” will kick off at All Saints Cathedral after the church service.

From there, the tour will head to Marikiti and Gikomba markets, followed by Burma Market.

The itinerary also lists Stage 17, B Center and Manyanja as subsequent stops before the procession moves along Jogoo Road.

The tour will conclude at Jacaranda Grounds.

Babu, who is eyeing the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat has called on Nairobi residents to join the engagement, which is expected to bring the Linda Mwananchi campaign closer to traders and residents in different parts of the capital.