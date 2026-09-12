Chaos at Kindiki’s UDA meeting leaves two feared dead, several injured

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 12 – At least two people are feared dead and several others injured after chaos erupted during a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) meeting convened by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki in Nembure, Embu County.

The violence reportedly saw two vehicles torched as police fired tear gas to disperse rival groups that clashed during the meeting.

The incident disrupted the UDA gathering, which was part of the party’s political activities in the region.

UDA has condemned the violence, saying the disruption caused loss and damage and calling on law enforcement agencies to take action against those responsible.

The ruling party pledged to stand with members affected by the disruption of its grassroots meeting in Nembure, Embu County.

UDA Deputy Party Leader Kithure Kindiki said the party leadership in Embu had been tasked with verifying the exact nature and extent of the losses and damage reported during the incident.

Kindiki said the party would coordinate responses and stand in solidarity with those adversely affected.

He also reiterated UDA’s opposition to political violence, calling on law enforcement agencies to take punitive action against individuals responsible for organising or perpetrating violence.