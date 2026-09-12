Champs Obunga out as Siaya’s Indomitable Soldiers reach Chapa Dimba Nyaza Final

KISUMU, Kenya, Sept 12 – Siaya’s Indomitable Soldiers, students of Wagai Mixed Secondary School, stormed into the Safaricom Chapa Dimba Nyanza Regional final after edging out regional and national defending champions Obunga FC 1-0 in a thrilling semi-final played today at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, Mamboleo, Kisumu.

Nelson Warambo found the back of the net in the 28th minute to send the Soldiers into the final and deny Obunga FC a chance to retain their regional title.

“Beating the defending champions is not easy. We stuck to our game plan, and we are happy that, for the first time, we have made it to the final. We know it won’t be an easy game, but we are determined to lift this trophy and take it back to Siaya,” said Nicholas Owende, Head Coach, Indomitable Soldiers.

Indomitable Soldiers will lock horns with Migori’s Awendo Football Academy in the boys’ final.

Awendo Football Academy booked their place in the regional final for the second year in a row after edging Kendu Muslim 1-0 in the first semi-final. Kevin Mukaramoja scored the decisive goal after receiving a cross from Shaban Quimba.

In the girls’ category, two-time regional and national champions Plateau Queens will face Homa Bay’s Hedso Queens in a battle for the regional crown. Plateau Queens are eyeing their third regional title.

In the first semi-final, Plateau Queens sent Nyamira’s Masosa Starlets home after an emphatic 8-0 victory. Emily Adhiambo scored a hat-trick, while Beryl Awuor grabbed a brace. Melda Akinyi, Joan Agola and Elizabeth Alpine scored a goal each.

Meanwhile, Hedso Queens booked their place in the final after overwhelming Kisii’s Otendo Comprehensive Starlets 4-0. Khadija Furaha scored a brace, while Michele Achieng and Saumu Chizi added a goal each.

The winners in both the boys’ and girls’ categories will each take home Sh250,000 and earn a place at the National Finals, while runners-up will receive Sh150,000, among other prizes.

There will also be individual awards up for grabs. The Best Goalkeeper and Top Scorer in both the boys’ and girls’ categories will each receive Sh30,000, while the Most Valuable Player (Golden Ball) will also receive Sh30,000, in addition to a fully funded tertiary education scholarship under the Safaricom Citizens of the Future Programme.

Beyond the pitch, Safaricom held coaches’ and players’ clinics at the venue, focusing on football and beyond, mental health, data privacy, and personal branding.

Tomorrow’s finals will be preceded by an exhibition match between Safaricom staff and Kisumu-based media, with Sh40,000 up for grabs for the winning team.