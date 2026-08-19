Opposition asks ICC to probe Ruto over alleged political violence ahead of 2027

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 19 – A coalition of opposition parties and political movements has called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to assess alleged political violence in Kenya and consider an investigation against President William Ruto if evidence links those in power to organised attacks.

The United Alternative Government of Kenya and the Linda Mwananchi Movement made the demand in a joint media notice issued on Wednesday as concerns over political violence rise ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The coalition wants the Office of the Prosecutor at the ICC to closely monitor developments in Kenya and conduct a preliminary assessment to determine whether the alleged violence meets the threshold for examination under the Rome Statute.

The group said an investigation should be considered if evidence shows that widespread or systematic attacks against civilians are being organised, financed, directed or tolerated by people in positions of authority.

It specifically named President Ruto, calling for the ICC Prosecutor to focus on the “person bearing the greatest responsibility”.

“We urge the Prosecutor to exercise the powers provided under Article 15 of the Rome Statute to initiate an investigation, especially against the person bearing the greatest responsibility, namely President William Samoei Ruto,” the coalition said.

The statement also referred to Ruto as a “former ICC indictee” and called on the court to review and determine the status of his previous charges.

The coalition’s demand comes against the backdrop of several recent political confrontations which it says point to a worrying pattern rather than isolated clashes between supporters of rival political camps.

The opposition coalition cited reported attacks involving Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua in Rongai, Nakuru County, and Deputy party leader of Jubilee Fred Matiang’i at Mulot in Bomet County.

It also pointed to violence surrounding a Linda Mwananchi rally in Homa Bay and an earlier incident in Keumbu, Kisii County.

“These incidents require independent investigations,” the coalition said.

The group raised particular concern over claims that some of the attacks happened in the presence of, or within the operational reach of, police officers.

It questioned how organised groups of armed civilians could allegedly mobilise and move openly while attacking political leaders, journalists, civilians and even police officers.

“The government must explain how organized groups of armed civilians can repeatedly mobilize, move openly, attack political leaders, journalists, citizens, and even police officers, and apparently operate with such confidence,” the statement said.

The coalition also put the conduct and neutrality of security agencies under scrutiny, warning that the protection of Kenya’s democratic space cannot be left to politicians and ordinary citizens.

It called for investigations into alleged political violence and urged constitutional institutions, religious leaders, civil society organisations, lawyers, professional bodies, journalists, youth groups and diplomats to resist what it described as attempts to normalise intimidation and politically sponsored violence.

The group also called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to work with other institutions to ensure Kenyans can campaign and vote without fear.