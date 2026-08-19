Difficult terrain, active fire hamper search and recovery efforts at Samburu helicopter crash site

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19— Search and recovery efforts at the site of a helicopter crash on Mt Ololokwe in Samburu County have been hampered by difficult terrain and an active fire in the area.

The Kenya Red Cross Society said Wednesday that access to the crash site remained challenging, with the fire further complicating the ongoing exercise.

“Search and recovery efforts are ongoing, hampered by difficult terrain access and an active fire at the crash site,” Kenya Red Cross said.

The humanitarian agency said it had deployed additional personnel from Isiolo to reinforce teams already involved in the operation.

“An additional team has been dispatched from Isiolo to reinforce the operation,” it said, adding that more information would be provided as the operation progresses.

The crash involved a Eurocopter EC130 B4, registration 5Y-GYM, operated by Lady Lori Kenya Ltd, according to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).

KCAA said the aircraft was flying from Loisaba to Ewasonyiro when it crashed at Lolokwe Mountain at approximately 9:13 a.m. on Wednesday.

“The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) confirms that an aircraft accident involving a Eurocopter EC130 B4, registration 5Y-GYM, has occurred at Lolokwe Mountain in Samburu County on Wednesday, 19th August 2026,” the authority said.

KCAA confirmed that seven people were on board the aircraft at the time of the accident.

The crash has triggered a multi-agency response, with the Ministry of Roads and Transport’s Air Accident Investigation Department leading investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

KCAA said it was coordinating with relevant agencies and stakeholders as emergency and recovery operations continued.

The Eurocopter EC130 B4, now known as the Airbus H130, is a light single-engine helicopter commonly used for passenger transport, tourism and charter operations.

The aircraft can typically accommodate a pilot and six to seven passengers, depending on its configuration.

The cause of the crash has also not been established, with investigators expected to examine the aircraft, flight circumstances, weather and other factors as part of the inquiry.

KCAA extended condolences to the families affected by the tragedy.

“The Authority extends its deepest condolences to the families of the victims following this tragic incident,” it said.