Motorsport queen Pauline Shegu nominated for top international award

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 15 – Top female rally driver Pauline Shegu has been nominated for the ‘Outstanding Sports Personality’ award at the upcoming third edition of the International Women Parliament, to be held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on September 18 this year.

Confirming the nomination, Shegu described the recognition as a privilege to her and a testament to the fruits of hard work and determination.

“I am especially honored that my profile was recommended at a continental level. This recognition is both a privilege and a reminder that hard work, dedication, and service never go unnoticed,” the longstanding journalist said.

From a broader perspective, Shegu described the nomination as yet another piece of evidence of the power of women’s leadership, coupled with resilience.

“This nomination is not just a personal achievement; it is a celebration of the power of women’s leadership, resilience, and the impact we can create when we dare to dream and serve with purpose,” she said.

Pauline Sheghu

Shegu added: “It is an honor to represent Kenya and the African continent on a global platform where women leaders exchange ideas and inspire positive change.”

The International Women Parliament recognises women who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and impact in their fields.

The latest gong adds to a burgeoning reputation as a female rally driver — in a male-dominated sport — a feat that has earned her widespread recognition and awards.

Other awards that Shegu has earned in recent times include: AWISI Women of Impact in Sports Award; Sports Personality of the Year at the Thamani Africa Awards; and Best Sports Trailblazer Woman in Kenya at the East Africa Superwoman Awards.

These accolades come in the wake of another successful year in which she made her fourth consecutive appearance in the WRC Safari Rally — since its return to the global calendar in 2021.