Bring WAFCON Home! Coach Odemba Urges Kenya To Bid For WAFCON 2028

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – Harambee Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba has challenged the government to think bigger on the continental stage, urging the country to bid for the hosting rights of the 2028 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Speaking on Tuesday when hosting Junior Starlets and Harambee Starlets for breakfast at State House, Odemba stated that with Kenya co-hosting the men’s AFCON 2027, the structural foundation is already laid to bring the biggest women’s tournament to Kenyan soil.

With the country actively renovating and building world-class stadia like the Raila Odinga Talanta City International Stadium, in preparation for AFCON, Odemba pointed out that Kenya is uniquely positioned to transition directly into hosting the women’s showpiece the following year.

“President, we are hosting AFCON in 2027. There will be another WAFCON in 2028,” Odemba stated passionately. “President, you have already built the stadiums, the infrastructure is there, and we are ready. Bring WAFCON home. We request you.”

Hosting the tournament would mark a historic first for East Africa and cement Kenya’s growing status as a continental football powerhouse.

Before looking ahead to 2028, the Starlets’ immediate focus is conquering the 2026 edition in Morocco, which kicks off on 25 July, 2026.

To ensure millions of Kenyans can rally behind the team, Odemba made a direct appeal to the President to secure the broadcasting rights for the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, just as they did for the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

“We are watching the free-to-air World Cup. I request that you allow our national broadcaster to get the rights to air the WAFCON. It will be good for Kenyans to watch us play, to cheer, and to walk with us through the journey. If it is possible, Mr. President, we are going to be grateful,” Odemba noted.

With the Junior Starlets securing back-to-back FIFA U17 World Cup qualifications, Odemba highlighted the unique challenge of the tournament’s annual format.

Harambee Starlets team in a previous competition. Photo/FKF

Unlike senior competitions, the rapid-cycle nature of youth football demands continuous, elite-level coordination.

To maintain this momentum, she called for formal contracts for her technical staff while proposing a massive structural alliance between the ministries of sports and education.

“The Under-17 World Cup is annual, which means after the qualifiers, they play, then they begin preparation again. As the players have asked for contracts, I also kindly ask for contracts for my technical bench,” she explained.

She further urged the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Salim Mvurya, and his Education counterpart, Julius Ogamba, to collaborate closely with Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) to scout talent to have a team every year qualifying for the U17 World Cup.

“It will be good for us as a government to have a collaboration so that we can identify good talent and have consistency in qualifying. If we can qualify every year, then that means we’re going to be a powerhouse in football in the coming few years. And it is very possible, Mr. President.”