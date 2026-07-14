Who Will Win The World Cup? The View From The Semi-Finalists

NEW YORK, USA, Jul 14 – The World Cup is now at the business end.

One of France, Spain, Argentina or England will be crowned world champions on Sunday in New York.

But who will it be?

Is France against Spain on Tuesday in the semis the real final, as many are suggesting? Can Argentina become just the third team to defend their title? Will England end 60 years of hurt?

BBC Sport has spoken to journalists and fans from the countries involved to see what they think is going to happen.

We also want to know what you think, so please comment below.

‘This could be England’s summer’ – the view from Spain

Guillem Balague, Spanish journalist:

Spain – the best team.

France – the best player and the most frightening attack.

Argentina – the best idea: doing more with less than anyone else.

England – two world-class players on form.

All four semi-finalists have what is needed to win the tournament.

If Spain take the ball off France and stop their counters – plus if they are more efficient than they have been – they have a very good chance of making it to the final.

But they have to play the perfect game, with the perfect (or a very good) Lamine Yamal.

Argentina will try to make the game against England uneventful, and then wait for a moment of brilliance from Lionel Messi or Julian Alvarez. But they have been playing with fire.

England are still trying to find their identity but they have a huge amount of personality and two world-class stars.

A final of Spain v England would be incredible. And in a way a win-win for me, but I would like England to win a World Cup soon. This could be the summer.

Spanish fans in the United States:

Lionel: France will be tough but I think we can beat them and, if we do, we have a strong chance. We are strong in attack and strong in defence. The only downside is Pedri hasn’t played at this top level yet.

Jack: Argentina are looking strong but England can’t be ruled out. They have Harry Kane, who is one of the most difficult strikers in the world.

Michel: Spain will win the tournament, I have no doubt. No one is giving us a chance against France but we will control the match and beat them. The winners of that game will win the tournament.

‘Hard to see past France’ – the view from England

Phil McNulty, BBC Sports chief football writer:

I would love to be able to say England, but the evidence of what we have seen so far in this World Cup tells me France will make up for losing to Argentina in Qatar in 2022 by lifting the trophy this time.

England will, in my opinion, reach the final for the first time since 1966 by beating Argentina.

But it is very hard to see past France’s sheer attacking brilliance, with Kylian Mbappe on a mission and others such as Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Desire Doue backing him up.

This is before we even get to Bradley Barcola and Rayan Cherki, who were on the bench when Morocco were beaten in the quarter-final.

So I see an England v France final, with Didier Deschamps making his farewell with a World Cup win – but my predictions have been known to be wrong before so there is plenty of hope for Three Lions head coach Thomas Tuchel and his players.

England fans in the United States

Paul: It’s coming home. Seriously. Why not? We know England haven’t played brilliantly but we have Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane and I think that will be enough. I can’t see Argentina stopping us and then a final against France or Spain is 50/50.

Dean: I would love to be so confident, but I’m struggling. We looked like we were struggling with injury and fitness in the game against Norway and it is all taking its toll at the moment. I can just see Lionel Messi spoiling our party.

Kane: France are going to win the World Cup. The rest of us are also-rans. Will England beat Argentina? It’s touch and go but they won’t beat France.

‘A lot of confidence’ – the view from France

Abdoul-Karim, French journalist for TV5 Monde:

We don’t know what to expect from Spain and especially Lamine Yamal because he has disappointed a little bit at the start of the competition, but still he can wake up against France.

But there is a lot of confidence in France. This time there is no controversy or debate hanging over the team. It has been quite smooth compared to previous major tournaments.

The whole of France will stop to watch this semi-final. Tuesday is Bastille Day and in some cities they have decided to postpone some fireworks. The fireworks will happen after the game, when the whole of France hopes to be celebrating a place in another World Cup final.

France fans in the United States:

Rachel: This is the best France team I have ever seen. We should win the World Cup because we are the best but we know it is not definite. Spain are dangerous and I expect England in the final.

Gerard: Of course we will win the World Cup. Have you not seen us? The best by a long way.

‘France a step above everyone’ – the view from Argentina

Santi Sciola, Argentina journalist

I think France is the top team to win the title. Offensively, they have a team that strikes fear into everyone, and as the tournament has progressed they’ve also got better defensively.

Of course, I hope Argentina wins the championship, they could easily do so because they’re a team that plays with heart – but in terms of football, I see France as a step above everyone else right now.

Argentina fans in the United States:

Emma: We are confident. It will not be easy but England know it will not be easy for them as well. I can’t remember the last time they played each other, I’m too young. But I do know England haven’t played against Messi, and he is our genius. I think we win on penalties but lose to France in the final.

Javier: Of course we will win. We have had difficult games but we have got through. We can beat England and, if we get to the final, we will not lose.

Bruno: It’s impossible to predict. England have brilliant players, Spain and France look the best. But I will say Argentina will win.