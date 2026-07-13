Kerr’s World Record Attempt Confirmed For London

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 13 – Josh Kerr’s world record mile attempt has been confirmed after the Scot was named as part of a strong international field at the Diamond League Series event at London Stadium on Saturday.

Compatriot Neil Gourley, the European indoor mile record-holder and 2025 world indoor silver medallist, will also take part in the famous Emsley Carr Mile.

Also joining 28-year-old Olympic silver medallist and two-time world indoor champion Kerr will be Paris Olympic bronze medallist Yared Nuguse and fellow Americans Hobbs Kessler and Nathan Green.

The men’s mile record of 3 minutes 43.13 seconds has stood since it was set by Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj in Rome on 7 July, 1999.

Jake Wightman, last year’s world 1500m silver medallist, will take his place in one of the strongest 800m line-ups of recent years in London.

The Scot will look to build on his showing in Friday’s Diamond League meeting in Monaco, where he finished a close second to Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi as the Olympic and world 800m champion broke the long-standing men’s 1,000m world record on his debut at the rarely run distance.

Wanyonyi joins Wightman in London, along with Olympic silver medallist Marco Arop of Canada, Olympic finalist Bryce Hoppel of the United States, plus Ireland’s Mark English and English duo Max Burgin and Ben Pattison.

Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson leads a strong English contingent in the women’s 800m along with world silver medallist Georgia Hunter Bell, in a race that will also feature the Netherlands’ Femke Broeders-Bol, who has stepped up in distance from the 400m hurdles – in which she has won multiple Olympic and world medals.

Julien Alfred heads to London after a blistering run in Monaco, where the Saint Lucian clocked the third-fastest women’s 200m time in history, a world lead and personal best.

The double Olympic medallist will defend her London title against a world-class field including American Gabby Thomas and English trio Dina Asher-Smith, Amy Hunt and new British champion Success Eduan.