Okutoyi absent as Team Kenya dream once more of Billie Jean King Cup glory

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 13, 2026 – Team Kenya have arrived in Gaborone, Botswana bubbling with confidence that they will qualify for Group II of the Billie Jean King Cup.

The team, consisting of regulars Stacy Yego and Roselida Asumwa — as well as newcomers Faith Urasa and Felicia Ouko — face Tunisia, Algeria and Ghana in Pool B.

The four nations will compete in a round-robin format, with the top two teams progressing to the promotion play-offs as they battle for a place in Africa Group II.

Hope abounds that all the pain of the near misses in the previous years will culminate in joy for the team.

At last year’s competition in Windhoek, Namibia, the quartet of Angella Okutoyi, Cynthia Cheruto, Alicia Owegi and Yego missed out on promotion after losing 2-1 to Morocco in the semis.

It was a continuation of 2023 and 2024 where Kenya fell short on home soil, losing to South Africa in the semis to watch their dreams billow in smoke.

This time round, they will have to make do without Okutoyi and Cheruto, the former having moved to the United Kingdom to continue her tennis education while the latter settling in the United States to pursue university education and tennis.

Nonetheless, the experience of Yego and Asumwa could temper the rawness of Urasa and Ouko.

Competition begins on Monday evening through to Saturday.