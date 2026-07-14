Junior Starlets drawn in tough group for Fifa Under 17 World Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 14, 2026 – The national under 17 girls football team have been pooled in Group E of this year’s World Cup in Morocco on October 17-November 7.

The Junior Starlets will face China, the United States and Samoa in what will be a litmus test for Mildred Cheche’s charges in their second appearance at the global showpiece.

They begin their campaign against China on October 19 at the Women’s Football Complex (Pitch 1) before locking horns with the U.S, three days later at Pitch 3 of the same venue.

Starlets then wind up their group campaign against Samoa on October 25 at Pitch 4, at which point they will be hoping to have secured their slot in the knockout rounds.

Kenya qualified for the competition after a 5-1 aggregate thrashing of South Africa, following a 3-1 second leg trouncing at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

They had earlier beaten Bantwana 2-0 in the first leg at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, a week ago.

At the World Cup, Cheche and Co. will be seeking a better performance than their debut two years in the Dominican Republic.

They began with a 2-0 loss to England in Group C before falling 3-0 to eventual winners North Korea.

A 2-1 victory over Mexico in their last match accentuated their historic achievement as Kenya’s first ever football team to play at a World Cup at any level.