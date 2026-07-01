Mental Resilience and Away Discipline! Coach Cheche’s Blueprint for Junior Starlets Ahead of Pretoria Battle

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 1, 2026 – Junior Starlets head coach Mildred Cheche has challenged her players to embrace tactical discipline and a ruthless mentality as they depart for Pretoria ahead of their high-stakes 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualification final round, first-leg clash against South Africa.

The Starlets are just 180 minutes away from a return to the global stage, starting with a grueling away test at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday, July 4.

Recognising the severe psychological hurdles of playing away from home, Cheche’s departure remarks focused heavily on tactical preparation, squad adjustments, and a direct appeal to the Kenyan diaspora in South Africa.

A key pillar of Kenya’s tactical readiness stems from their recent regional campaign.

Cheche credited the CECAFA tournament as the ultimate laboratory for sharpening the team’s match fitness and competitive edge.

“CECAFA was good because they were given ample time for preparation. We had the main squad go and get training matches, which I feel is very important for the team, test matches before the main tournament,” Cheche explained.

However, regional success is not enough for the continental stage.

Cheche revealed that a massive part of her camp strategy has been breaking down any potential complacency to prepare the players for the aggressive environment awaiting them in Pretoria.

“We need to change the mentality because from the beginning of the camp, I told them it’s not going to be easy to qualify again because every country wants to qualify. So when we have a strong mentality and we are able to fight through the hard circumstances, then it becomes easier for us to win matches. We are anticipating a very aggressive side, but the girls are prepared mentally,” Cheche stated.

In terms of roster selection, the technical bench faces a significant defensive hurdle.

Major squad member Grace Mumo has been officially ruled out of the traveling party to South Africa due to an ongoing medical issue.

Mumo, who already missed the CECAFA tournament, is battling a chest condition that requires extensive recovery time.

While she remains a crucial anchor for the defensive unit, Cheche confirmed that the technical bench is prioritizing her long-term health over immediate selection.

“We have a medical condition for Grace Mumo. She was not able to play CECAFA. She has a chest condition that requires at least two weeks’ rest. So she’s been in camp with us getting treatment. She will not be able to travel with us to South Africa, but she will get the necessary treatment. So that’s the only concern we have from one of our major squad members,” Cheche revealed.

With a key defender missing, Cheche’s tactical game plan for the 90 minutes in Pretoria is anchored on maximum efficiency in the final third and absolute defensive compactness to avoid conceding a disastrous away goal.

“As a team, probably we need to utilize our chances during the match because we always get them. And then also to fight till the very end because football is a game of 90 minutes. In football, I don’t think you can be cautious because in 90 minutes a lot can happen. Playing away is the toughest for most players. So if they can pull through in playing away, not conceding, or getting maximum points, I think that is a start for us,” Cheche noted.

To counter the hostile home crowd expected to back South Africa’s Bantwana, Coach Cheche concluded with a passionate, direct plea to the Kenyan community residing in South Africa to fill the stands at the Lucas Moripe Stadium and provide a vital psychological boost.

“To all Kenyans living in South Africa, we urge you to come and support the girls through the ambassador’s office. Please come see our girls in Pretoria. They are ready to play football. They are ready to show a good case or to show a good match for that particular time. So please show up and support our girls.”