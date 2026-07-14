Ruto Leads Kenya in Mourning Qatar’s Former Emir Who Shaped Modern Gulf State

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 — President William Ruto has conveyed Kenya’s condolences to the State of Qatar following the death of Qatar’s former Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, describing him as a visionary leader whose transformative leadership laid the foundation for the country’s rise into a global economic and diplomatic powerhouse.

In a message addressed to Qatar’s Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, President Ruto said Kenya stood in solidarity with the people of Qatar during their period of national mourning.

“It is with profound sorrow that I extend my heartfelt condolences following the passing of His Highness the Father Amir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, father of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani,” Ruto said.

“On my own behalf, and on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Kenya, I convey my deepest sympathies to Your Highness, the Al Thani family, and the Government and people of the State of Qatar.”

The President hailed Sheikh Hamad as a statesman whose leadership transformed Qatar into one of the world’s wealthiest nations while significantly expanding its diplomatic influence.

“I join the people of Qatar in mourning the passing of a visionary leader who guided his nation through a remarkable period of progress and prosperity, laying the foundations of modern Qatar,” Ruto said.

He also prayed for strength and comfort for Qatar’s leadership and citizens.

“I pray for the eternal repose of his soul, and for strength, comfort, and fortitude for Your Highness and the entire Qatari nation during this time of profound loss.”

Sheikh Hamad died in Doha on July 12 at the age of 74.

He served as Emir of Qatar from 1995 until voluntarily abdicating in 2013 in favour of his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, marking one of the rare peaceful transfers of power in the Gulf region.

His 18-year reign fundamentally reshaped Qatar’s economic and geopolitical standing.

Under his leadership, the country capitalised on its vast natural gas reserves, expanding liquefied natural gas production to become one of the world’s leading LNG exporters and one of the richest countries globally on a per-capita basis.

Sheikh Hamad also established the Qatar Investment Authority, which grew into one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, investing billions of dollars in strategic assets across Europe, North America and Asia.

His administration oversaw investments in landmark global companies and infrastructure, cementing Qatar’s role as a major international investor.

Beyond the economy, he elevated Qatar’s diplomatic profile by founding the Al Jazeera media network in 1996 and positioning Doha as a key venue for international mediation and peace negotiations.

During his tenure, Qatar hosted major global events, including the 2006 Asian Games, the 2012 United Nations Climate Change Conference, and secured the successful bid to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup—the first Arab and Muslim nation to stage the tournament.

Domestically, Sheikh Hamad introduced significant constitutional and governance reforms, including the adoption of Qatar’s first permanent constitution and the holding of municipal elections, changes widely regarded as laying the institutional foundations of the modern Qatari state.