High stakes in Ol Kalou as IEBC, police and NCIC address election violence concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), National Police Service (NPS) and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), will on Tuesday issue a joint status update on preparations for the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election amid heightened concern over violations.

Aides familiar with the planned news confrence said security, electoral integrity and enforcement against poll-related offences expected to dominate the briefing.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon will lead the briefing at Anniversary Towers alongside senior officials from the police service and the cohesion commission.

It comes just two days before the Thursday, July 16 by-election, which has been overshadowed by mounting reports of electoral violence, voter bribery, intimidation and other breaches of the electoral code during the campaign period.

The by-election has evolved into a closely watched political contest between United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Samuel Muchina and Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) candidate Sammy Douglas Kamau, with the outcome widely viewed as an early litmus test of political influence and supremacy in the Mt. Kenya region ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The three agencies are expected to outline measures to guarantee a peaceful and credible poll, including security deployments, enforcement against electoral offences, protection of voters and election officials, and contingency plans to respond swiftly to any incidents that could disrupt voting.

They are also expected to provide updates on polling logistics, ballot security and overall voter preparedness.

The multi-agency briefing follows warnings by both the IEBC and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) over the deteriorating campaign environment in the constituency.

In his earlier briefing,Ethekon cited widespread violations of electoral laws, including voter bribery, campaigns conducted outside the legally prescribed hours, destruction of campaign materials, violence, intimidation and the reported loss of one life, warning that the Commission could postpone or cancel the by-election should the situation deteriorate further.

KNCHR on Monday echoed those concerns, saying it had received reports of voter bribery, intimidation, organised attacks by hired gangs, unlawful night campaigns, gunshots, destruction of campaign materials and the alleged misuse of State resources.

The rights commission further warned that election-related violence had reportedly spread beyond Ol Kalou into neighbouring Gilgil Constituency, raising fears that politically motivated unrest could escalate if urgent intervention is not taken.

KNCHR has since deployed a monitoring team to the constituency to assess compliance with human rights standards throughout the final campaign period, polling day and the immediate aftermath of the vote, while urging police to act impartially, the NCIC to crack down on hate speech and the IEBC to firmly enforce the Elections Act and the Electoral Code of Conduct.

Monday’s joint address by the IEBC, NPS and NCIC is expected to reassure voters that adequate logistical, legal and security measures are in place to safeguard the integrity of the by-election and ensure residents are able to cast their ballots freely, peacefully and without intimidation.

The electoral agency has also urged voters to ignore misinformation and fake news circulating online and instead rely on official communication channels for verified updates ahead of polling day.