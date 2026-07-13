11 al-Shabaab militants in killed in Mandera County

MANDERA, Kenya, July 13 (Xinhua) — Kenyan forces have intensified counter-terrorism operations along the Somalia border, killing 11 al-Shabaab terrorists in Mandera County in the northeastern region.

The Counter Terrorism Policing said on Monday that its elite Special Operations Group carried out an intelligence-led operation on a makeshift al-Shabaab camp near the Kenyan border

“The early morning assault resulted in the elimination of 11 terrorists and serious injuries on seven extremists. Three PKM guns and about 409 ammunitions were recovered. The terrorists retreated into Somalia,” the Counter Terrorism Policing said in a statement.

The agency said that the joint ground assault and aerial operation targeted roughly 30 militants who were preparing to launch an attack on a border village in Mandera County.

According to police, the volatile border region continues to bear the brunt of repeated incursions by militants, who are occasionally aided by local accomplices.